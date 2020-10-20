Arlington Unity Council examines methods to improve diversity in urban growth, development

Arlington’s Unity Council discussed ways to improve diversity in urban growth and development during its virtual meeting Tuesday.
Guest speaker Richard Florida, University of Toronto professor, gave a presentation covering urban decline and how to make cities more socioeconomically equal. Florida is author of “The Rise of the Creative Class” and “The New Urban Crisis.”
While the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t the only problem cities are facing, it has exposed long-standing divides of race and class, Florida said.
Not only is there a racial divide with Black and Hispanic communities experiencing more hospitalizations and deaths, a class divide is evident with essential workers not afforded the luxury of working from home, he said.
With over 50 million Americans working low-wage service jobs, who are disproportionately people of color, they are more exposed to contracting the virus, he said.
In his presentation, Florida said the typical metric of density used to monitor virus spread is measured by people per square foot. Overcrowded, low-income neighborhoods are targets for higher spread rates because more front-line workers reside there and use public transport.
Florida said places more open to diversity by race, ethnicity and sexual orientation tend to have higher rates of innovation and economic growth. However, these places also tend to be more socioeconomically unequal, he said.
“At the center of the economic recovery agenda has to be addressing race and class divide,” he said.
Developing comprehensive, full-blown strategies for racial and economic inclusion needs to address both supply and demand, such as affordable housing and increasing wages, he said.
Universities need to be partners in building more inclusive communities and building affordable housing for its low-wage service workers, Florida said. Working with other community business partners to be a force for change can set universities as examples of leadership.
After the presentation, council members broke out in groups to discuss points they took away from Florida’s presentation.
Council member Akram Abbadi said his group discussed that when the subcommittees make their recommendations to the City Council, they have to be mindful of the smaller improvements that are part of achieving a culture shift.
A citizen’s review board or mental health awareness for police officers won’t solve racial profiling by itself, Abbadi said, referencing issues the policing subcommittee address.
“As you institute these smaller, collaborative community initiatives and institute these various things for people to do, you’re able to achieve that larger culture shift,” he said.
Listening to Florida’s presentation allowed him to realign and focus on ways Arlington can start with that shift now, Abbadi said. Maintaining a balance of affordable living and leaving room for innovation can make the city more equitable, he said.
Council member Larry Curry said his group focused on strengthening neighborhoods. Providing easily accessible health and educational resources to citizens who need them most is part of the solution, he said.
As his group was discussing short, mid- and long-term recommendations, Curry said they found many of the solutions overlapped with other subcommittees.
Chairperson Jason Shelton said the Unity Council was about to begin the second phase of their project. This phase will involve reaching out and interviewing community members and focus groups about equity issues in Arlington.
The first town hall meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 19, with a second scheduled at 6 p.m. Dec. 2. While most of the future meetings will be virtual, Shelton said they are still working out ways to host some that are in person with social distancing measures as well.
