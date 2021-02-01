Arlington Unity Council discusses progress to improve equality and racial issues

The Unity Council held a virtual public meeting to discuss Arlington’s commitment to equality, inclusion and racial equity on Monday.
During the meeting, the council discussed policing, housing and economic issues causing disparities in Arlington. The Unity Council was formed to increase citywide equality and examine equity strategies.
In his progress report, Rev. Ronnie Goines, policing subcommittee chair, discovered that many police officers in the Arlington area only need to take a psychological evaluation once in their career, which he said could be a problem.
Goines said that being an Arlington police officer can be very stressful and causes a lot of trauma, which is why his team suggested tests that can identify and treat trauma for officers' well-being. Additionally, he recommends psychological testing for bias.
“It’s important for our psychological test to be more encompassing,” Goines said.
Another program the council is reviewing is an “immersion” program, which would require officers to not simply patrol in squad cars but also spend time with the community. Officers need to live in a community as a civilian for seven days before policing to understand the social dynamic in the area that they will work in, Goines said.
Housing subcommittee chair Sherron Richard said her group found that existing zoning ordinances can act as a barrier to affordable and sustainable housing and recommended the City Council re-examine the current zoning laws.
She said that even though Arlington is very diverse, that does not translate into neighborhood racial patterns. She and her team found out that in 1952, many Black people living in the historic areas were relocated to the southeast Arlington area. These patterns contribute to the unequal distribution of groups of people in certain areas.
“Our lower-income people, they do deserve nice neighborhoods, nice schools, nice grocery stores, all those things that we sometimes take for granted,” she said.
Kennedy Jones, economic disparities subcommittee chair, said economics is one of the reasons why a lot of racial issues occured in the past few years.
During the research, Jones and his team discovered that some contractors only want to work with white-owned businesses. Yet, the city is still offering contracts to those companies despite them showing a clear pattern of systemic bias against women or minority-owned businesses.
Jones recommends that the city look at whether a company has a history of bias before awarding contracts.
The city could also train personnel to work with the Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce and Tarrant County to bring in job fairs, he said.
The Unity Council’s next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m.
