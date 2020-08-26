Arlington Unity Council discusses education, policing, health, housing and economic disparities

Arlington’s Unity Council met virtually to discuss equity data its subcommittees can use for City Council recommendations in its second meeting Tuesday.
Council Chairperson Jason Shelton presented topics to the five subcommittees covering education, policing, health, housing and economic disparities. The data used in the presentation was public information from the city of Arlington.
The Unity Council was created on June 23 as an initiative to increase citywide equality through community input and examine equity strategies.
Guest speaker Daniel Lavelle, councilmember for Pittsburgh’s 6th District, advised the Unity Council to look at job opportunities for minorities and equity reports in Arlington’s budget. Citing his experience in his own city, Lavelle advised the group to go out into their community to help determine various groups’ needs.
Rita Soler Ossolinski, National League of Cities, Race, Equity and Leadership program director, reiterated that community engagement should be at the center of any equity plan.
“If the community is not at the center, if those voices aren’t at the table, and if everytime you meet you don’t keep asking yourself ‘who’s missing?’ you won’t have the inside out approach,” Ossolinski said.
The next Unity Council meeting is scheduled for Sept. 22 at 6 p.m.
