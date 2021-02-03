Arlington Trump supporters continue to hold weekly rallies weeks after Biden inauguration

Every weekend, a group of people park their vehicles and hoist up Trump flags at the corner of South Bowen Road and California Lane. It’s what attendees call a rally to support the freedom of speech, the second amendment and former President Donald Trump.
Despite Trump’s departure from the White House on Jan. 20, a devoted group of his supporters has continued to gather at a field near the intersection, displaying the influence Trump still has over a bloc of the conservative base.
Flags fly from trucks lining the street with images of President Joe Biden on a Looney Tunes “that’s all folks” poster and Trump standing atop a tank with explosions and an American flag in the background. Supporters dance on the sidewalk to a defiant soundtrack of Queen’s “We Are the Champions” and Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.”
Jason Snoddy, Arlington resident and Air Force veteran, said he and his wife Verna Snoddy have been coming to the gatherings since late September. Verna said the meet-ups originally started to support Trump’s reelection. Jason said the focus has since changed to protecting First and Second Amendment rights.
“This isn’t about Trump anymore cause he’s already left the White House,’’ Jason said. “It’s not about him, it’s about our freedom.”
The supporters find positive reactions from their immediate community. Honking horns and thumbs-up vastly outweigh the colorful expletives from passing traffic. The group, while mostly white, comprises a diverse set of demographics. Young people barely out of high school hold signs next to seniors pushing 70.
Rockwall resident Rubya Rybya said she attends the gatherings out of concern for censorship following Trump’s removal from several major social media outlets.
Censorship was a common concern for many in attendance.
AJ Rogers, an attendee and woman of color, said she believes the censorship of conservative voices on social media platforms is a slippery slope toward the removal of free speech. She held signs emblazoned with “Conservative Voices Matters” and “Free Free Speech.”
Another concern among the supporters is that the current Republican party has abandoned them. Dennis Dorsa, Grand Prairie resident and one of the first attendees at the gathering, said after years of being a Republican he is now disenfranchised with the party and will not be voting Republican in the future.
“Why should I vote for them?” Dorsa said. “Who cares if they win anymore?”
Jason identifies as an independent patriot. He says the behavior of Republican leaders and some of the more controversial rhetoric by Trump has discouraged him from identifying with the Republican party.
However, this sentiment did not seem to apply to all Republicans, as the group almost unanimously supported Sen. Ted Cruz. Arlington resident Randy Gilcrease said he would support him in the future.
“We love Ted Cruz,” he said. “And I probably would say that everybody that comes on this lot here would vote for him for President of the United States.”
The growing frustration with the Republican party is evidenced by the supporters’ endorsement of the Patriot Party, a grassroots movement that focuses on conservatives who feel left out of the GOP, according to its website. In the weeks following the inauguration, more Patriot Party clothing, flags and memorabilia appeared at these gatherings. Gilcrease said he would like to start an Arlington chapter of the organization.
Rybya said she was in Washington D.C. during the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, and she believes the media has misled the public about what happened. This idea was echoed by multiple people at the gathering, and several said they believed it was far-left extremists disguised as Trump supporters who actually stormed the Capitol.
In a press briefing Jan. 8, FBI assistant director Steven D’Antuono said there was no indication of this at that time.
Rybya said she believes that the election results are fraudulent, and she is not optimistic about reconciliation within the country.
Government entities and officials, including U.S. Circuit Court judges and the U.S. Justice Department, have said they have found no evidence of widespread voter fraud.
Jason said that cooling tensions between the left and the right was impossible under the current leadership. He said the way to bring people back together is for Trump to return to the White House.
True reconciliation may be hard-won in the face of charged rhetoric heard at the gathering.
“Can you not see how evil that other side is? Anybody can if they wanted to admit it,” Gilcrease said. “Look at Pelosi. That is a nasty dog. Skankeritis.”
While the event had an air of frivolity, Gilcrease said he worries about dire consequences for the country in the future.
“Nothing’s gonna stop us,” he said.
While the group’s political allegiances and motives continue to evolve, for now, they will continue to meet at the corner and fly their flags every weekend.
