Arlington to spray for West Nile virus in four locations

Arlington is spraying four locations to combat West Nile virus after confirming positive mosquito samples in the areas.
Ground spraying will take place Thursday night, weather permitting, and cover Cooper Street at Lovers Lane, which is about two miles from UTA, Park Hill Drive at Mossy Oak Street, Jake Langston Park at Woodside Drive and Forestwood Drive at Arbor Oaks Drive. In all four locations, standard mosquito-repelling strategies from the city were ineffective.
The disease mostly spreads through bites from infected mosquitoes. The city’s action aims to reduce the number of the insects using a water-based permethrin product, according to an Arlington press release.
So far this mosquito season, the Tarrant County Public Health Department found 37 positive samples of the virus in areas around the county, with 11 being from Arlington.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the virus is not contagious between humans, and about 80% of infected individuals have no symptoms. In rare cases, symptoms can include fever, headache, body aches, joint pains or rashes. About one in 150 people who are infected develop a severe illness.
Simple measures to prevent mosquito bites include wearing long-sleeved shirts and pants and applying insect repellent containing DEET.
The city encourages residents to drain standing water in their yards, which can become a mosquito breeding ground within three or four days. This includes old tires, flowerpots and clogged rain gutters.
No specific risks to animals or the environment are expected from the spraying. Anyone concerned about exposure to a pesticide can stay indoors during the application periods. Information about the ground spraying can be found by calling the city’s Action Center at 817-459-6777.
