The city of Arlington and several partners are distributing 250,000 free protective masks to business and restaurant employees on Wednesday.
The city partnered with the Texas Rangers, Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce, Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Downtown Arlington Management Corporation to distribute the masks, according to a city news release Monday.
Tarrant County donated the masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and they will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The masks will be distributed at Texas Rangers Parking Lot R through a drive-thru from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., according to the release.
