Arlington is the first city to commit to the Global Biorisk Advisory Council STAR Facility Accreditation Program for municipal buildings, according to a news release Thursday.
This commitment will implement strict protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention at Arlington’s public facilities under GBAC guidelines, a division of International Sanitary Supply Association, the worldwide cleaning industry association.
The city is seeking program accreditation for 23 public facilities, including all recreation centers, golf course clubhouses, libraries, City Hall and the Municipal Court, according to a press release.
GBAC helps organizations and businesses prepare for, respond to, and recover from biological threats and biohazard situations, according to their website. Pandemic and infectious disease outbreaks are included in their biohazard situation services.
Parks and Recreation director Lemuel Randolph said in the release that the accreditations would ensure city residents are entering buildings that have been cleaned and disinfected to the industry's highest standards.
"The GBAC STAR accreditation highlights the importance that the City has placed on providing increased confidence and peace of mind to our residents,” Randolph said.
@megancardona_
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.