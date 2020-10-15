Arlington is the first city to commit to the Global Biorisk Advisory Council STAR Facility Accreditation Program for municipal buildings, according to a news release Thursday.

This commitment will implement strict protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention at Arlington’s public facilities under GBAC guidelines, a division of International Sanitary Supply Association, the worldwide cleaning industry association.

The city is seeking program accreditation for 23 public facilities, including all recreation centers, golf course clubhouses, libraries, City Hall and the Municipal Court, according to a press release.

GBAC helps organizations and businesses prepare for, respond to, and recover from biological threats and biohazard situations, according to their website. Pandemic and infectious disease outbreaks are included in their biohazard situation services.

Parks and Recreation director Lemuel Randolph said in the release that the accreditations would ensure city residents are entering buildings that have been cleaned and disinfected to the industry's highest standards.

"The GBAC STAR accreditation highlights the importance that the City has placed on providing increased confidence and peace of mind to our residents,” Randolph said.

