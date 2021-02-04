Arlington to host WrestleMania again in 2022

WrestleMania will be returning to Arlington in 2022.
AT&T Stadium was announced as the host site for World Wrestling Entertainment’s WrestleMania 38 event on April 3, 2022.
“We are elated for WrestleMania’s return to Arlington’s AT&T Stadium and look forward to building upon the success from 2016,” said Mayor Jeff Williams in a press release.
In 2016 the city hosted WrestleMania 32, setting a WWE record with over 100,000 attendants and generating an economic impact of $170.4 million for the Metroplex, according to The Dallas Morning News.
WWE also announced that this year’s WrestleMania 37 event will be hosted in Tampa Bay and that WrestleMania 39 will be hosted in Inglewood in 2023.
These will be the first WWE events with the potential to host a large number of fans since the introduction of COVID-19 regulations limiting public gatherings.
