Arlington to host town halls discussing waste collection automation

The city of Arlington will host five town hall meetings beginning Thursday to discuss the possible automation of residential trash collection.
The city cited diminishing labor supply and safety risks for workers as reasons to review waste collection options in a city of Arlington press release.
“Because of the decreasing labor supply, major solid waste operators are discontinuing manual collection,” the city said in the release. “They plan on relying on automated trucks that can pick up and empty trash carts using a mechanical arm to collect trash faster and safer.”
Any interruptions that automation may cause to trash collection are still unknown. Although trash pickup in the city occurs twice a week, Arlington is reviewing options for once- and twice-a-week trash pickup, according to the city’s website.
Collection days may change for some households, but the city is trying to minimize those changes, according to the website.
The city’s town hall meetings will be held on the following dates:
Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. in Lamar High School’s auditorium, hosted by Helen Moise, City Council District 1 representative.
Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. at the Cliff Nelson Recreation Center, hosted by Raul Gonzalez, City Council District 2 representative.
Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. in the ReBrary room at the George W. Hawkes Downtown Library, hosted by Rebecca Boxall, City Council District 5 representative.
Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. in the main hall at the Bob Duncan Center, hosted by Nikkie Hunter, City Council District 3 representative.
Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. in the community room at the West District Police Station, hosted by Andrew Piel, City Council District 4 representative.
