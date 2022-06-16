Arlington to host second annual Juneteenth Jubilee this weekend

The city of Arlington will host the second annual Juneteenth Jubilee on June 17 to 19. The event will feature live music, art, poetry readings and dancing.
Juneteenth marks June 19, 1865, when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, were notified by Union soldiers of their freedom, more than two years after Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, which declared the freedom of millions of slaves living in Confederate states.
Juneteenth celebrations grew across the United States and into the 21st century. Texas officially recognized the holiday in 1980, only becoming a federal holiday in June 2021.
The first day of Arlington’s Juneteenth celebrations begins with a private reception and ticketed screening of “A Place of Our Own,” the first episode of a docuseries that chronicles the lives of Black residents of The Hill, a small community in Arlington. The showing will be at 7 p.m. at the Arlington Independent School District Center for Visual and Performing Arts.
The episode will also be screened at no cost to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. More information about the docuseries and ticketing can be found on the city’s website.
The MLK Day of Service Festival will be held at City Center Plaza, located between City Hall and the George W. Hawkes Downtown Library, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with face painting, dance performances and other children’s activities.
On Saturday, residents can also attend an art festival on Main Street, as well as purchase from food trucks and receive discounts from downtown businesses. From 4 to 10 p.m., local artists will perform at Levitt Pavilion. The shows are free, and residents are allowed to bring blankets and lawn chairs for the festivities.
On Sunday, the Greater Community Missionary Baptist Church will host a service to close out the events at 6 p.m. Levitt Pavilion will continue hosting musical performances from 7:30 to 10 p.m., including one by Arlington artist Larry Ladale.
@hezelltx
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.