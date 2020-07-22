Arlington to conduct West Nile virus targeted ground spraying following positive mosquito samples

Targeted ground spraying for the West Nile virus will occur in five Arlington locations Wednesday and Thursday after confirmed positive mosquito samples, according to a city news release.
Spraying will be conducted in five areas with confirmed virus presence, including Greek Row Drive at Kerby Street, Stagetrail Drive at U.S. Highway 287, Douglas Court at North Cooper Street, Jake Langston Park at Woodside Drive and Normandy Drive at Wilmette Drive.
Two positive cases of the virus were recorded in the city of Pantego on Arlington’s city border, resulting in additional ground spraying at Shady Valley Drive at West Pioneer Parkway and Miller Lane at Pantego Drive.
Contractors will conduct two consecutive nights of spraying between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., weather permitting.
An ultralow volume application of a water-based permethrin production will be used in specific areas where deploying larvicide and other measures have not proven effective.
The city of Arlington has conducted routine trapping and deployed larvicide in certain locations since mosquito season began. Crews have also surveyed low-lying areas for standing water.
The public should drain standing water in yards and neighborhoods where mosquitoes can breed, including old tires, flowerpots and clogged rain gutters. Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three or four days.
No specific risks to animals or the environment from target ground spraying are expected as the pesticide breaks down and produces little residual effects.
While outdoors, individuals are encouraged to dress in long sleeves and pants and spray thin clothing with insect repellent containing DEET.
People with chemical sensitivities or breathing conditions such as asthma can stay indoors during the application period to reduce exposure to a pesticide.
