Arlington to conduct ground spraying Thursday, Friday for West Nile Virus

The City of Arlington confirmed one positive West Nile Virus mosquito sample and will conduct two consecutive nights of targeted ground spraying.
The ground spraying will take place at Eden Road at U.S. Highway 287 between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Thursday and between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Friday.
The schedule is intended to reduce the known virus-infected adult mosquito population before the weekend, when individuals are more likely to be outdoors.
There are no specific precautionary measures to take before targeted ground spraying.
To prevent mosquito bites while outdoors, people should wear long sleeves and pants, wear insect repellent and drain standing water in yards or neighborhoods where mosquitoes can breed.
