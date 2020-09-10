After confirming three positive West Nile Virus mosquito samples, the city of Arlington will conduct a targeted ground spray at three different areas Thursday and Friday nights, according to a news release.
Ground spraying will be conducted at the following areas:
- East Mayfield Road at New York Avenue
- Yaupon Drive at Green Oaks Boulevard
- Stagetrail Drive at U.S. Highway 287
An additional positive case was reported in Pantego. A fourth targeted ground spray will be conducted in the city at the Whispering Trail Circle at Nora Drive area, which includes part of Arlington.
Arlington will conduct the spraying between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. according to the news release.
Based on recommendations by local health authorities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, spraying is only conducted in areas with confirmed presence of the virus.
The ground spraying is intended to reduce the known virus-infected adult mosquito population as quickly as possible before the weekend, when individuals and families are more likely to be outdoors, according to the release.
No specific risks to animals or the environment are expected, but citizens worried about exposure to a pesticide should remain indoors while city contractors are spraying. An ultra-low volume application of a water-based permethrin product will be used in specific areas where deploying larvicide and other measures have not proven effective.
According to the CDC, West Nile Virus is the leading mosquito-borne disease in the continental U.S. The disease is transferred to humans by mosquito bite.
About one in five people infected with the virus experience symptoms such as a fever, and about one in 150 people infected develop a serious, sometimes fatal illness.
