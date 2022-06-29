The city of Arlington will host Independence Day celebrations July 3 and 4. The planned festivities will include a fireworks display and an Independence Day parade, according to a city press release.
The first day will start with the annual Light Up Arlington event. The celebration kicks off downtown at 6 p.m., and attendees will see bands perform outside the Arlington Music Hall, outside City Tower and at the Levitt Pavilion. Food trucks will be lined up in Firecracker Alley, located in City Hall’s west side parking lot.
The fireworks display, which will be shot from the roof of City Tower, will commence at 9:50 p.m.
Maggie Campbell, president and CEO for the Downtown Arlington Management Corporation, said the fireworks show is put on annually by the Parks and Recreation department and pulls an estimated 50,000 to 60,000 attendees.
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Campbell said she is excited to see a return to the fireworks show.
“We missed it tremendously,” she said.
The annual Arlington Independence Day parade will start at 9 a.m. July 4 on South West Street. Attendees can anticipate over 120 parade entries.
Will Busby, communications coordinator for the Arlington Independence Day Parade, said the parade is the largest Fourth of July parade in Texas and draws in 30,000 to 50,000 people annually.
Busby said he worked as a parade volunteer in 2017 and found his experience to be exciting and was motivated to help put together the following year’s parade.
“You see thousands of people sitting in the same spots they've sat in for years, families that have been coming to this parade for generations, sit in the same spot every morning,” he said.
Residents can expect to see professionally built floats, marching bands and community groups like the Arlington Conservation Council as participants.
Campbell, who returned to Arlington after living away for a few years, said she is blown away by how much the parade has grown.
“A lot of people are involved, and they just do an amazing job because it's a really well-done parade,” she said.
Busby said he recommends people who plan on attending to stay hydrated in the days before the parade, stay in the shade and bring plenty of water and sunblock.
He said it’s amazing to see how many people come out to downtown for the festivities and sees the parade as showing togetherness for the city of Arlington.
“The parade brings our community together to celebrate one another, and in our differences, we are united,” Busby said.
@hezelltx
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.