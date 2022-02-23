After a two-year hiatus, the city of Arlington will begin its second phase of the Davis Pressure Plane Project to improve the city’s water distribution and sewer systems March 7.
Arlington has awarded a contract for phase two of the project to Flow-Line Construction, Inc. to improve water mains that will expand the upper-pressure plane of the city’s water distribution to increase water pressure in District 5. The water pressure improvements will take place by Cooper Street, Fielder Road, Arkansas Lane and Sanford Street.
Craig Cummings, Arlington water utilities director, said the city has three pressure planes that are geographic areas that range in elevation in the ground surface. The range in elevation causes the water pressure to be different in certain areas of the city.
The city is always working on water and sewer projects, and pipes that are either old or in poor condition get addressed first, he said.
Pressure is monitored by testing fire hydrants throughout the city, Cummings said. The pressure checks on hydrants allow them to know the pressure based on the elevation and a water tower.
Low water pressure doesn’t just affect people trying to shower or water their lawn, he said. It can affect fire departments’ use of fire hydrants for additional water pressure. Both are critical to making sure people are being served.
“We just know these areas, from years of taking pressure readings, where the low ones are, and that’s why we targeted this particular area, or this improvement,” Cummings said.
The first phase of the water project was completed in 2019.
The improvements consisted of approximately 8,500 linear feet of 8-inch, 12-inch, and 16-inch water main construction and replaced approximately 3,300 linear feet of 8-inch sanitary sewer mains.
After water and sanitary sewer improvements were completed, approximately 21,600 square yards of asphalt pavement were reconstructed near Davis Street to Park Row Drive to UTA Boulevard along with sidewalk improvements.
The second phase was delayed due to the pandemic, and it wasn’t until this year that the city could begin finishing the project, Cummings said.
“We’re excited because now we can get back on track with some of these projects and start taking care of the [water] problems that do exist out there,” he said.
Civil engineer Lori Du said the project will be completed in spring 2023.
The process for the second phase required various reviews with engineers to ensure the design for the project met the city’s criteria before construction began, Du said.
The project was created after issues were identified, she said. The process began with a planning team that consisted of engineers to check Arlington’s water pressure and identify any issues.
The team then had to receive approval on design criteria before going to the fields and operating on the valves.
The overall project costs about $12,850,000. The first phase was $5,425,236, and the second cost $7,166,210. The funds were internally generated through water sales paid by Arlington Water Utilities customers.
The second phase will construct approximately 7,500 linear feet of 16-inch water mains. It also includes replacing approximately 1,600 linear feet of 6-inch to 12-inch water mains and 2,700 linear feet of 8-inch sanitary sewer mains.
Once the project is complete, approximately 7,450 square yards of concrete pavement will be replaced in Arkansas Lane, and 8,400 square yards of asphalt will be reconstructed near Venture Drive, Monte Carlo Drive, Fielder Road and Cherry Drive.
Commuters may experience some minor inconveniences in the area such as street blockage and road detours, Cummings said.
Driveway access will still be available during most of the project. Neighborhood trash will still be regularly picked up, and mail deliveries will still be delivered as normal.
Water service will continue during the construction, but there may be times water will temporarily shut off for about 4-6 hours daily. The contractor will notify affected properties 48 hours before the shutoff by using door hangers.
Rebecca Boxall, City Council District 5 representative, said Arlington is a growing city that cares about its people.
Boxall said the city is being proactive with its infrastructure as Metroplex’s population increases.
“If you’re not improving then you’re playing a waiting game until some catastrophe happens,” she said.
