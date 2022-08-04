Arlington to begin construction on landmark Mineral Well Fountain

Back in the 1890s, a fountain spewing mineral water out of lion heads used to stand on the corner of Main and Center streets. It played an essential role as a water source and served as the heart of the community.
Arlington is now looking to recreate the historic Mineral Well, which was torn down in 1951 due to the city’s growth and increasing traffic. Though the new project doesn’t have mineral water, it aims to create a public gathering space to memorialize the old landscape.
The City Council approved a construction contract with various construction firms during a meeting Tuesday. The proposed site is located between City Hall and George W. Hawkes Downtown Library.
The project’s location was chosen because it’s a strong focal point on West Main Street if someone is driving to City Hall, and it’s also not far from the original fountain’s site, said Mitali Mandlekar, Parks Project manager and landscape architect.
The new landmark will be reenvisioned to have a 40-foot clock tower centering the fountain.
The construction of a public plaza includes seating areas, site improvement and lion bust panels sculpted by a local master sculptor.
“It's bringing back that memory in some way for the community, and it's also bringing the people together to make it a public gathering place,” Mandlekar said.
The city anticipates starting construction in the fall, and the project will take six to seven months to complete, she said. She doesn’t expect any major road closures during construction, but residents may see temporary closures for public safety.
The Arlington Tomorrow Foundation, a philanthropic group funded by the city’s natural gas drilling resources, awarded a gift of $1 million to the Parks and Recreation department in 2021 for the landmark’s creation. The project is estimated to cost $2,387,846.50.
“All of us at the Arlington Tomorrow Foundation are delighted to support this project as a way to memorialize our past and, at the same time, adding a beautiful new structure to our downtown landscape,” said Carolyn Mentesana, Arlington Tomorrow Foundation executive director, in a 2021 press release.
The city will work with Millis Development and Construction to execute a contract and start the permitting process before beginning construction, Mandlekar said.
