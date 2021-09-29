Arlington-themed Monopoly features local landmarks

With the roll of the dice in a traditional Monopoly board game, the game pieces head toward the jail. But in Arlingtonopoly, the pieces pass local businesses like Sugar Bee Sweets Bakery and Alley Cats Entertainment before hitting a traffic jam.
Late for the Sky, a board game manufacturer based in Cincinnati, Ohio, that specializes in Monopoly-style board games created Arlingtonopoly and released it around Labor Day weekend, marketing manager Michael Schulte said.
In the last couple of years, the company worked with regional Walmarts to create city-themed Monopoly games, and Arlington made it into the most recent batch of city games.
“The appeal of it now is it’s a game that everyone’s pretty much played in the U.S.,” Schulte said. “Why not have it be about your own town, your own interests.”
Some of the landmarks featured in Arlingtonopoly are UTA, Levitt Pavilion and AT&T Stadium.
Walmart tells the company where a Monopoly game would be successful and the points of interest, parks and festivals that are popular in a city, he said. Then they start to research using the various city websites.
Graphic designs are made after the research, and then the game is reviewed before approval, he said. The whole process takes about a month.
Heidi Allison, Sugar Bee Sweets Bakery owner and UTA alumna, said she was excited and curious on where Arlingtonopoly came from.
“We thought it was amazing especially, you know, that we were included as such a small place, next to places like Texas Live and The Parks Mall and, you know, a lot of bigger attractions in Arlington,” Allison said.
It’s hard to represent Arlington because it’s a diverse town, she said. Depending on where one lives there’s always a part that people didn’t know existed, so hopefully this will be one small way to get people out there, she said.
Her family plays Monopoly often and it can be frustrating and take forever, but it’s a fun game, she said.
Her husband and youngest daughter picked up the game after they found out where to buy it, she said. But they haven’t had a chance to play it yet because they’re busy and are saving it for the next rainy day.
“I mean it’s all just been very random and shocking to us, a little small bakery. You never think ‘I’m going to be on a Monopoly board one day’,” she said.
Civil engineering senior Bryan Martinez, who has lived in Arlington all his life, said it’s special to have an Arlington-themed Monopoly game because it shows the growth and how the city is being recognized by outside sources.
“I was kind of mind blown, like our city actually got to be on like a Monopoly game, and I was like, wow,” Martinez said.
When he was a child, downtown Arlington wasn’t as popular and UTA didn’t have all the new buildings now, he said.
“I guess like a sense of pride and like, you know, having our city represented and it’s just really cool to see that your town is, or your city is, it’s just growing and getting more popular,” he said.
In the last 18 months, Monopoly has become popular because everyone was at home, Schulte said. It’s only recently that Late for the Sky realized the importance of having games available for the public.
“That’s our goal, I guess, is to make sure we sell board games so that we take care of our people,” he said.
