Arlington Term Limits Advisory Committee to finalize recommendations on term limit changes Thursday

The Term Limits Advisory Committee will finalize its recommendations for potential changes to Arlington’s term limits charter on Thursday.
Committee members planned to hammer out recommendations for Arlington City Council during a meeting Tuesday, but more than 25 public speakers and a confusing input process stretched four hours long. Chairperson Chad Bates asked committee members in a previous meeting to set aside time on Thursday in case it was needed.
Arlington City Council created the committee in June, charging its members with gathering public input and recommending changes, if any, to the city’s current term limits and term lengths. Council members and the mayor are currently limited to three two-year terms, after a ballot measure was approved in 2018.
Arlington Voice publisher Zack Maxwell spearheaded the petition that placed the measure on the ballot. He was planning to present to the term limits committee, but he withdrew before Tuesday’s meeting.
His submitted presentation did not fall within the posted agenda topic because it was about “the facts about the 2018 term limits proposal,” Bates said. City staff asked Maxwell to resubmit a presentation that would address the current topic, but he refused and withdrew.
Bates asked attorney Kelly Curnutt not to present at the meeting either, in an effort to maintain equal opportunity between differing opinions. Curnutt was going to talk about alternative term limit options, according to the committee agenda.
Curnutt was one of more than 25 public speakers who called into the meeting shortly after it began. Investors like to see stability in a city’s government, which could be displayed with longer terms or higher limits, he said.
He advocated specifically for longer terms because elected officials faced expensive elections every two years. Despite his comments, he said he respected the will of the voters, but he thought alternatives could be presented.
“The voters did not get an opportunity to choose between different types of term limits, but they've spoken and said they do want term limits,” he said.
Attorney Karen Kennard led committee members through a slideshow to discuss and vote on specific items relating to term limits and term lengths. Such items included cooldown periods, consecutive term limits, term lengths and lifetime bans.
The majority voted to keep the term lengths limited to two years long but also agreed to a cooldown period of two years once an official’s consecutive term limit has been reached. Committee members were confused when discussing consecutive term limits with cooldown periods initially.
Kennard said committee members still had to discuss the number of consecutive terms and total terms during the next meeting.
The Term Limits Advisory Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
@colby_farr
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.