Arlington Term Limits Advisory Committee holds first meeting on current term limits, term lengths

After several introductions, two presentations and some initial reactions, the Term Limits Advisory Committee set the stage during its first meeting Thursday night.
Chairperson Chad Bates facilitated the conversation among 24 committee members about Arlington’s current term limits and term lengths on city elected officials. While he listed the committee’s charges, he clarified that it will not consider recommending the removal of term limits.
Committee members examined two presentations about the history of Texas municipal term limits, lengths and charters in other cities such as Houston and San Antonio. Much of the committee’s conversation revolved around whether the meeting should be happening at all though.
Arlington City Council created the committee in June, charging its members with gathering public input on term limits and term lengths before presenting a recommendation, if any, to the council by early August.
City Council members and the mayor are currently limited to three two-year terms, according to the city charter. No person can serve as an elected official more than 12 years in combination as a City Council member and the mayor.
Committee member Sinikka Dickerson said she helped gather signatures for a petition to place the 2018 term limits proposal on the ballot. She didn’t understand why the committee was needed after Arlington citizens already voted on the matter.
Her concerns were echoed by others including committee members Ray Whitworth and Syed Hassan. Whitworth said the committee was being rushed to present a recommendation so City Council members can vote to place it on the November election ballot.
“I believe there's a lot more important matters at hand right now [that] we need to do than look at the term limits,” Whitworth said.
Several other committee members contended that Arlington’s term limits charter could be discussed further since only one option was presented on the ballot in 2018.
Committee member Bryan Acosta said they should examine how long elected officials could serve because two years isn’t enough time to manage efficiently.
Regardless of the committee’s resulting recommendation, Acosta said the conversation would be beneficial to Arlington. Citizens will learn more about Arlington’s term limits as the committee moves on.
“I think that we all just need to have an open mind,” he said.
The committee will meet again at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
