Term Limits Advisory Committee members continued to challenge the committee’s existence Tuesday night while others made suggestions about how Arlington’s term charter could be changed.
Committee members Ray Whitworth and Sinikka Dickerson reinforced their position that Arlington’s current term limits and term lengths should not be changed. Dickerson said the committee was “rigged” and it challenged what citizens already voted for in 2018.
“I had to struggle whether I even wanted to be here, and I’m not here willingly,” she said. “But I felt it was my duty.”
She referred to the current three two-year term limits imposed on City Council members and the mayor which Arlington citizens voted to enact in the 2018 general election. Arlington Voice publisher Zack Maxwell spearheaded a citizen-led petition to place the item on the ballot.
Maxwell called into the meeting as a public participant to request 15 minutes of the next meeting to present the facts of the term limits movement. He said the original proposal for term limits had worked exactly as planned.
“The term limits for Arlington were written to be the toughest term limits around,” he said. “They’re not by mistake.”
Chairperson Chad Bates offered him a chance to present before, but Maxwell turned it down. Bates said Maxwell could present at the next meeting though after he called.
Arlington’s term charter features shorter term limits than Laredo, San Antonio, El Paso and Houston, according to a presentation made during the meeting.
Several committee members suggested extending term lengths and allowing for previous incumbents to run again after a set amount of time.
Bates said he was considering four or five two-year terms with longer terms for the mayor. He believed stability in the mayor position was very important for a city.
Committee member Nikkie Hunter said she was considering longer term periods as well and a cooling off period before local politicians can run again. She echoed Bates’ consideration of recommending a longer term for the mayor.
“The mayor has the toughest job,” she said. “He is the leader of our city.”
The next Term Limits Advisory Committee meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
