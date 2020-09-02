Arlington Term Limits Advisory Committee aims to loosen term limits

Term limits will not be on the Nov. 3 ballot, but the Term Limits Advisory Committee’s recommendations may be considered by the Arlington City Council for future elections.
Arlington City Council created the committee June 30 to review current provisions in the city’s term charter, which can be amended every two years. Currently the mayor and City Council members have a three two-year term limit enacted by citizen vote in the Nov. 2018 general election.
Charged by the City Council, the committee was to study alternative term limits, receive input from the community and prepare suggestions on changes without eliminating term limits altogether. They met four times before voting for amendment recommendations.
At the time of the Nov. 2018 election, voters only had one option, and there was confusion on the language of the amendment, committee chairperson Chad Bates said. The amendment was added to the ballot following a petition calling for six year term limits that gained over 11,000 signatures.
Bates said through public testimony and emails, citizens expressed their confusion with the amendment and the petition, not completely understanding what they were signing or voting on. Overall, the committee sought to give Arlington residents more options and vote the way they want.
Council member Marvin Sutton said he didn’t understand why the committee was formed because voters had already spoken in favor of term limits in 2018. He and council member Barbara Odom-Wesley were the only two members to vote against the term limits committee’s creation, according to meeting notes.
With a voter turnout of over 90,000 in the Nov. 2018 election, 63% of the votes supported three two-year term limits, Sutton said. Instead of having a committee for just term limits, Sutton said he would have preferred to form a charter committee to look at the entire city charter.
“If we’re going to try to create some efficiency in the system of governing, let’s go back and take a look at what works in the charter and what doesn’t work in the charter and what’s outdated in the charter,” he said.
At the time, there was robust discussion about term limits, and the political action committee We Love Arlington helped to educate voters on what was on the November ballot. Because the charter can only be changed every two years, more should be looked at besides term limits, Sutton said.
The deadline to add ballot items was Aug. 17, communication coordinator Susan Schrock said in an email. Bates said term limit amendments will not be on the ballot for November, and the recommendations they made are up to the City Council for consideration.
Texas will have its next uniform election day for cities May 1. If the City Council votes to place a term limits measure on the ballot, it could go on the ballot then.
Bates said the committee had vigorous discussions, with everyone given time to speak.
“We wanted to be as fair as we could, but there was always a bias towards making sure that the voters can be the ones that decide,” he said.
Leadership is not a given when you’re in an elected position, but strict term limits stop likeable council members and mayors from running again for no good reason, committee member Charlie Parker said.
It should be the right of every voter to elect who they want, he said. When a good leader is found, their leadership should be able to be maintained, the former city council member said.
In the end, the committee recommended adding an extra two-year consecutive term to the limit, allowing candidates to come back after a year following the limit. Bates said they felt it was the best way to serve democracy.
“We’re giving voters the options to see who they want in office instead of being excluded from being able to elect somebody to office that the voters may want,” Bates said.
