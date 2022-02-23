Arlington temporarily suspends some city services as winter weather strikes Texas

The city has temporarily suspended some services through Thursday due to winter weather and hazardous driving conditions, according to a city of Arlington press release.
Garbage and recycling collection were suspended late Wednesday and will remain so on Thursday.
Arlington’s landfill will be closed. All residents who have their garbage and recycling collected on Wednesday and Thursday will receive service on their next regularly-scheduled pickup day.
Via Rideshare and Handitran, rideshare transportation for older residents with disabilities, will also be suspended Thursday.
All essential services, such as public safety, 911 emergency call center, and street and water crews, will operate Thursday.
City facilities will have a delayed 10 a.m. opening Thursday due to the dangerous driving conditions.
Residents can monitor the city’s Facebook and Twitter for updates on service changes.
The city’s information hotline at 817-459-6777 will also be available Thursday.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday. Light winter precipitation is expected to make roads icy and create dangerous driving conditions, especially Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
