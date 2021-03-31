Arlington State of the Homeless Address examines the pandemic’s effect on homelessness

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, data suggests the rate of homelessness in Arlington and Tarrant County has decreased since last year.
The city of Arlington gave a State of the Homeless Address on Wednesday. The address was co-hosted by the Tarrant County Homeless Coalition and touched on the rate of homelessness and strategic responses to combat it. Lauren King, Tarrant County Homeless Coalition executive director, said the city and state are seeing a decrease in overall homelessness.
“We have spent the last couple years really organizing ourselves as providers,” King said.
Arlington saw a decrease in unsheltered homeless people, from 91 individuals last year to 33 in 2021. In the same timeframe, the number of sheltered individuals increased from 94 to 112, but the overall count of homeless individuals dropped from 201 to 145.
The data was collected through point-in-time counts, where outreach teams asked individuals where they were staying on a particular night.
At the county level there was a 42% drop in homelessness between 2020 and 2021, King said. Because 2021 is different from previous years in many ways, the numbers do not provide a direct comparison but instead reflect something that’s happening with the homeless population throughout the state, she said.
The county also saw a 40% decrease in unsheltered homelessness from 803 individuals to 479 and a 23% decrease in veteran homelessness after seeing an increase in this demographic at the beginning of the pandemic
The decrease is reflected in occupancy rates in the Arlington Life Shelter and The Salvation Army, which have been housing homeless individuals without reaching capacity despite adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.
King said the COVID-19 pandemic is causing a crisis relating to people at risk of eviction, but those people are not becoming homeless at the moment.
Although the original expiration date was set for March 31, the CDC has extended its moratorium which prevents evictions of tenants to June 30.
“Although we don’t feel like this has been the only thing that’s helped, we can’t help but think that it has had an impact on the number of people entering homelessness,” King said.
In addition to funding for housing, the Tarrant County Homeless Coalition has worked to provide better access to housing through positive relationships with landlords and street outreach to assist people who are experiencing unsheltered homelessness in Arlington.
Some of the options the coalition plans to explore in the future include shared housing and alternative housing, which may take the form of campers, trailers or RVs.
Another option is to introduce shallow subsidies in the form of small amounts of rental assistance as well as asset building, which would involve matching savings in bank accounts to prevent people returning to homelessness.
Shallow subsidies are likely to launch in the fall for low-wage workers in Arlington and across the county, King said.
