Arlington’s Via Rideshare to offer free rides for UTA students during summer

Starting Monday, students with an active university email can ride Arlington’s Via Rideshare for free.
This comes after the MavMover shuttle bus operations were suspended for the summer, said Farouk Salem, Parking and Transportation Services assistant director in an email.
The city of Arlington, the Via team and UTA partnered to offer the rides in response to suspending the MavMover shuttle bus operations, Salem said.
The shuttle bus service will not operate from June 22 to Aug. 17, and the Via rides will be offered until Aug. 22.
“With all instruction online for the summer, ridership has fallen quite a bit,” Salem said. “We feel this is a good opportunity to still meet the needs of the students, while reducing overall cost.”
The free rides will operate around campus and to locations including Walmart, Fielder Plaza, Aldi, Lincoln Square and downtown Arlington. The rides will be offered from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Students will need to download the Via app and sign up with their university email, Salem said. Then, they can start a trip from any existing shuttle stops at UTA or shopping destinations.
According to the Parking and Transportation Services website, there is only one free fare per trip and additional passengers will be charged $3 each.
“If students want to travel together, students should all request the same trip at the same time,” the site states. “The Via app will combine the riders into one vehicle depending on capacity and each student will have their fare covered by UTA.”
@Angie_Perez99
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.