Arlington’s Via Rideshare to offer free rides for UTA students during summer

A Via Rideshare vehicle turns east off of Spaniolo Drive in the College Park District on Aug. 28, 2018. Via Rideshare will offer UTA students free rides in response to the MavMover shuttle suspending operations.

 The Shorthorn: File photo

Starting Monday, students with an active university email can ride Arlington’s Via Rideshare for free.

This comes after the MavMover shuttle bus operations were suspended for the summer, said Farouk Salem, Parking and Transportation Services assistant director in an email.

The city of Arlington, the Via team and UTA partnered to offer the rides in response to suspending the MavMover shuttle bus operations, Salem said.

The shuttle bus service will not operate from June 22 to Aug. 17, and the Via rides will be offered until Aug. 22.

“With all instruction online for the summer, ridership has fallen quite a bit,” Salem said. “We feel this is a good opportunity to still meet the needs of the students, while reducing overall cost.”

The free rides will operate around campus and to locations including Walmart, Fielder Plaza, Aldi, Lincoln Square and downtown Arlington. The rides will be offered from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Students will need to download the Via app and sign up with their university email, Salem said. Then, they can start a trip from any existing shuttle stops at UTA or shopping destinations.

According to the Parking and Transportation Services website, there is only one free fare per trip and additional passengers will be charged $3 each.

“If students want to travel together, students should all request the same trip at the same time,” the site states. “The Via app will combine the riders into one vehicle depending on capacity and each student will have their fare covered by UTA.”

@Angie_Perez99

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments