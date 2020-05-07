Arlington’s Via Rideshare service loses 60% ridership due to COVID-19 pandemic

A Via vehicle turns east off of Spaniolo Drive in College Park District on Aug. 28, 2018. The service has lost 60% of its ridership due to COVID-19.

Arlington’s Via Rideshare service has decreased 60% in average ridership since the coronavirus pandemic began.

However, the city expects ridership to gradually increase as the region reopens, Ann Foss, Office of Strategic Initiatives principal planner, said in an email.

She said Via vehicles have a frequent and robust cleaning protocol, and drivers have masks and cleaning supplies on board. Currently, a maximum of two passengers can be in each van at one time to allow space for social distancing, Foss said.

The Parks Mall at Arlington’s COVID-19 testing center is in Via’s service zone, and if someone needs the service to transport them to get tested, they have to notify Via when making their appointment, she said.

