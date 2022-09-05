Arlington’s Via Rideshare service expands with monthly passes

A Via self-driving vehicle travels down Spaniolo Drive on March 25, 2021 outside College Park Center. Students are able to request trips on the Via app. 

Arlington’s on-demand rideshare service, Via Rideshare, is offering its passengers unlimited rides with a new monthly service called ViaPass.

With the introduction of the new monthly ViaPass option, riders can have unlimited rides for $80 a month. ViaPass also offers riders weekly passes at $25 which allows up to four trips per day.

Via Rideshare has been one of Arlington’s mode of public transportation since 2017 and takes passengers anywhere across Arlington for $3 per trip.

Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Riders can download the Via app or call 817-784-7382 to book a ride.

