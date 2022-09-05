Arlington’s Via Rideshare service expands with monthly passes

Arlington’s on-demand rideshare service, Via Rideshare, is offering its passengers unlimited rides with a new monthly service called ViaPass.
With the introduction of the new monthly ViaPass option, riders can have unlimited rides for $80 a month. ViaPass also offers riders weekly passes at $25 which allows up to four trips per day.
Via Rideshare has been one of Arlington’s mode of public transportation since 2017 and takes passengers anywhere across Arlington for $3 per trip.
Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Riders can download the Via app or call 817-784-7382 to book a ride.
@ayeshahshaji
