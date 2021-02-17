Arlington’s race for mayor underway with several candidates

The filing period for the Arlington mayoral race ended Friday, and eight candidates are vying for the role. Incumbent Mayor Jeff Williams will finish his third and final term in May.
Here’s an overview of the candidates on the May 1 ballot:
Marvin Sutton
Marvin Sutton, incumbent district 3 councilman, Air Force veteran and retired air traffic controller, filed as a candidate Jan. 13, the first day of filing.
Sutton’s platform involves improving public safety and the city’s economy and infrastructure, according to his campaign website.
His goals include creating an oversight committee to ensure accountability of Arlington police officers, keeping property taxes low and creating medical, technological and research-based jobs through public and private partnerships.
Jim Ross
Jim Ross, an attorney, former Arlington Police officer and Marine Corps veteran, announced his intent to run for mayor in a November 2020 event that included current mayor Williams. He filed Jan. 13.
Ross’s positions include improving education through career development, streamlining the permit process to encourage new business development and mitigating traffic congestion.
His campaign website also outlined his position to maintain public health and safety and reduce the city’s tax burden.
Michael Glaspie
Michael Glaspie, former district 8 council member, also filed Jan. 13.
Glaspie has served on the Arlington Independent School District school board and as Mayor Pro Tempore and is currently a board member for the Arlington Chamber of Commerce and a minister at Mount Olive Baptist Church, according to his campaign website.
Glaspie plans on strengthening public safety through a close partnership between the community and first responders, according to his campaign website. He also intends to maintain and improve the city’s infrastructure and keep property taxes low.
Dewayne Washington
Dewayne Washington, youth pastor and founder of the youth program Gentlemen’s Society, announced in late November 2020 that he would be running for mayor. He filed Jan. 13.
Washington believes the government has a few responsibilities, which includes reducing debt, supporting healthy families and keeping citizens safe, according to his campaign website.
His platform calls for a reduction in crime through community engagement and employment opportunities. He also intends to mitigate challenges in education by supporting schools, families and promoting productive relationships between teachers and parents.
Kelly Burke
Kelly Burke, owner of KRB Fitness and co-owner of Mrs. Burke’s Christian Academy, announced his candidacy for mayor in September 2020 and filed Jan. 15.
According to his website, Burke aims to build a family friendly entertainment district.
He said he also intends to promote public health and the city’s economy by providing incentives for employers that offer employee gym memberships and relieving small businesses that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Doni Anthony
Doni Anthony, who works in sales, filed to join the race for mayor Jan. 28.
Anthony’s platform aims to improve public safety and reduce crime by developing a partnership between Arlington residents and the police department, according to her campaign website.
She said she also intends to foster better communication between city leaders and residents and support local business while promoting a strong and united community.
Cirilo Ocampo Jr.
Cirilo Ocampo Jr., a geographic information systems specialist at Bass Enterprises Production Co., filed Jan 29.
Jerry Warden
Jerry Warden, a talent purchasing agent, filed Feb. 11.
