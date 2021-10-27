Arlington’s oldest fire station will undergo renovations to become a two-story building

First built in 1954, Fire Station No. 1 in downtown Arlington will soon be torn down and replaced with an upgraded building.
The demolition will begin in January 2022 with construction scheduled to start in February, city construction manager Alf Bumgardner said. It is set to be completed in March 2023.
Arlington voters approved of the rebuild as part of the 2014 Bond Program, according to a city of Arlington press release. The Arlington City Council recently approved a construction contract of up to $9.2 million for the project.
Jonathan Ingols, Arlington Fire Department assistant chief of operations, said the new Fire Station No. 1 is going to be a two-story building. It will have a community room that includes a museum to display the department’s antiques and serve as an event venue.
The station will be the first one in Arlington, Bumgardner said. It worked around the limited site space by building up.
The community room will be made of glass so the public can see the department’s history from the antique fire engine to log books from the ’70s, Ingols said.
He said the community room is an area where the public could access and get to know the firefighters and form a personal connection with the department.
“We want people to have trust, that we’re there to help them,” he said.
Rebecca Boxall, District 5 Arlington City Council member, said it’s great the fire station is being completely rebuilt. The station had reached its lifespan, and the firefighters needed more space.
Downtown is developing more high-rise buildings, so the fire department is going to need upgrades, more personnel and equipment, Boxall said.
Other updates include better air conditioning and heating units, five drive-through bays, a gymnasium and 12 individual bedrooms, Ingols said.
The five drive-through bays will reduce backing accidents, he said. As it’s more dangerous to reverse a vehicle than to drive it forward.
The updated air conditioning and heating units will be an efficient way to use taxpayers’ money, Ingols said. The current station has the units running all day due to the cinder block walls.
The cinder blocks have no insulation built into them because there were no requirements for insulation when the station was first constructed, Bumgardner said. The updated station will have insulated walls, so the climate will be different.
It’s an expensive station to run, so efficient changes to the station will save money, Ingols said.
The new rebuilt station will fit into downtown’s infrastructures, mirroring the style of the George W. Hawkes Downtown Library, he said. He’s excited for the building to be more efficient, gender friendly and help increase response times.
Boxall said she likes the design and it’s going to look fantastic, especially at night.
Downtown buildings that were built in the ’60s, like the one-stories through Abram Street and Main Street, were never intended to last long, she said. She thinks it’s time to start renovating these buildings.
“Although they serve their purpose well, you know, they’re looking a little bit tired and they need some updating,” Boxall said.
