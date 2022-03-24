Legal Draft Beer Company is closing its doors after six years of service, according to an update on the company’s website posted Tuesday.
The company, which was started by two Arlington locals, has brewed craft beers and served them at its taproom and beer garden located on East Division Street.
Legal Draft’s brews will still be available from local retailers while supplies last.
Owners Greg McCarthy and Curt Taylor, formerly a lawyer and a medical logistics professional, respectively, launched the company. Their beers are recognizable for their courtroom-themed names, including Chief Justice Stout and Free & Clear Gluten Removed Lager.
“This place was like home to us, and our customers and staff are what made this place home,” the update stated.
@Shawlings
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.