Legal Draft Beer Company is an Arlington-based brewery owned and operated by founders Greg McCarthy and Curt Taylor. 

Legal Draft Beer Company is closing its doors after six years of service, according to an update on the company’s website posted Tuesday.

The company, which was started by two Arlington locals, has brewed craft beers and served them at its taproom and beer garden located on East Division Street.

Legal Draft’s brews will still be available from local retailers while supplies last.

Owners Greg McCarthy and Curt Taylor, formerly a lawyer and a medical logistics professional, respectively, launched the company. Their beers are recognizable for their courtroom-themed names, including Chief Justice Stout and Free & Clear Gluten Removed Lager.

“This place was like home to us, and our customers and staff are what made this place home,” the update stated.

