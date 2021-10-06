Arlington-raised artist makes his mark on his hometown

Artist Christopher Gonzalez painted his woodland mural, “Wilderness,” onto what was once the bare concrete of the parking garage at The Truman at Arlington Commons.
The Arlington-raised painter, working under the brand name C. Joseph Art, created a nearly-12,000 square foot mural and said it may be one of the largest murals in the Metroplex painted by a single artist.
The mural spreads across the five-story garage, facing north of the apartment complex and toward the nearby elementary school, Jones Academy of Fine Arts and Dual Language. It illustrates a landscape of trees, beaming white light and a blue sky.
Growing up, Gonzalez wanted to create art, he said in an email. At a young age, he had works displayed at the Kimbell Art Museum and the Arlington Museum of Art.
He painted murals as a freelance artist in his early twenties, eventually finding a career as a production designer for major companies such as Warner Bros., DreamWorks and Marriott International.
Throughout his career, he wanted one of his artworks displayed in his hometown.
“I’ve done murals in Fort Worth, Dallas, y’know all over the Metroplex but never to this degree in Arlington,” he said.
Robin van Werkhoven, Nehemiah Company director of multifamily development, approached Gonzalez with the idea to paint the mural during a meeting that discussed plans for the International Corridor in Arlington.
Gonzalez immediately went to see the property with van Werkhoven and began making plans.
The painting process began on Aug. 23 and ended on Sept. 17, after nearly four weeks worth of work. He said the process had been delayed because of rain.
The taping and preparation for the mural was the most difficult for him. Although painting an artwork of that size was a challenge in its own right, Gonzalez pushed through it. Putting the mural down was second nature to him, he said.
“It all fell into place once I had my momentum and rhythm going,” he said.
The tenants’ fascination slowly grew as the mural came together. Before the final touches were put on, nobody commented on the work, Gonzalez said. Now, people stop by and take pictures.
“It looked pretty ugly before it looked pretty,” he said.
Gonzalez’s dream was to have his artwork in his hometown. Although, it wasn’t only for him, he said in an email. It was also meant for the community, the students at Jones Academy and the residents of the Truman.
Part of the mural’s purpose was to give the elementary students of Jones Academy, which sits across the street from The Truman, something special to see instead of a plain garage building, Gonzalez said.
The building was blocking the school’s view, he said. One of the goals of the mural was to put something on the wall that everyone could enjoy.
Gonzalez said that there are plans to allow the students to interact with the mural but that they are still being finalized.
Through a collaboration with the contractors of the garage building, Gonzalez found his inspiration for the painting. He said a contractor pointed out that there was a plan to do landscaping by the garage, so he built off of that.
He imagined the idea of looking beyond the wilderness as he considered what people might see, whether it would be an image of the future and peace for students or a simple enjoyment of the artwork by the community.
The mural adds an eye-catching landscape to the area, embraces local artists and gives the students of Jones Academy something great, said Truman Property Manager Ashley Gordon.
The Truman plans to commission more of Gonzalez’s art at the property, Gordon said.
Francesca Mosley, a Truman resident, said bringing in a local artist to paint the mural shows that anyone can be chosen to do something amazing. Mosley considered not only what it meant for Gonzalez but what it meant for local artists, big or small.
“I think it speaks volumes to, no matter what part of life you’re in, that it’s a chance, no matter how small you are, to make a big impact.” she said.
@erickreports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.