Arlington City Council extended the city’s disaster declaration indefinitely, with modifications Tuesday.
The extension and modifications, effective immediately, come after the city announced the second case of COVID-19. Fire Chief Don Crowson confirmed the cases at the Arlington City Council meeting Tuesday afternoon.
One case is located in Arlington, and the other has been moved to another location within Tarrant County, Crowson said. As of Tuesday afternoon, Tarrant County has six positive COVID-19 cases.
The ordinance becomes effective at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday and will remain in effect until terminated by the city council, according to the ordinance.
Gatherings of no more than 125 people are limited, and the ordinance mandates cancellation of all such gatherings until further notice.
Restaurants, bars, gyms, retail centers, churches, public buildings and malls and shopping centers are being required to limit occupancy to 50% or 125 people, whichever is less, according to the ordinance.
The 50% occupancy limit doesn’t apply to office and residential buildings, grocery stores, airports, emergency and homeless shelters, daycares and medical facilities, according to the ordinance.
Violating the modifications of the ordinance, on the part of any person or business, is considered a class C misdemeanor, and each day the violation continues will be a separate offense punishable with a fine up to $500.
“All of the regulations provided in this ordinance are hereby declared to be governmental and for the health, safety and welfare of the general public,” according to the ordinance.
Dr. Cynthia Simmons, Arlington EMS System medical director, said the city has the ability to test for COVID-19, with several private laboratories doing testing as well. The turnaround for results can be as short as 24 hours and as long as six days depending upon which laboratory is doing the testing.
Simmons said someone having a cough doesn’t necessarily mean they should get tested. She said they want to make sure the person has flu, strep throat or other virus symptoms before being tested.
She said the most Arlington residents can do is do the essentials by washing their hands, covering their mouth when they cough, staying home and taking care of one another.
“This is a worldwide issue,” she said. “This is not just Arlington.”
Mayor Jeff Williams said restaurants are doing their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19 by distancing tables from each other and focusing on delivery and takeout options. He said the takeout and delivery options are ways to still support local Arlington businesses.
Williams said no one knows how long the current situation will continue, but it’s important to restrict activities and avoid large gatherings of people.
“We've got to continue to adjust here to a way of life that is going to keep us safer,” he said. “We need to be able to work together in the midst of this.”
Williams encouraged residents to stay up to date with COVID-19 related information by looking at the city’s microsite on the virus. The city website can be found here.
