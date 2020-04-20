Arlington Public Library launches curbside pickup with touchless transactions

A sign outside of the George W. Hawkes Downtown Library advertises for curbside pickup April 20 in Arlington. The service will be available for pickup from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday at all Arlington Public Library locations

The Arlington Public Library launched a curbside item pickup service Monday, where patrons can pick up library items through touchless transactions.

The service will be available for pickup from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday at all Arlington Public Library locations, according to a library news release.

To start, patrons can place an item on hold from the library website and will be notified when it’s ready for pickup. After the patron calls the library staff and tells them they’re at the location, staff will then ask for the patron’s library card number, according to the release.

Library staff will then set the items on a designated table and stand afar as the patron grabs their items. After the item is picked up, the table will be disinfected and cleaned by staff, according to the release.

Upon return through the outdoor book drop, the library item will go through a quarantine process. Only items that go through the process will be filled for holds, according to the release.

Ten items per car per visit can be picked up by patrons, according to the release. Bulky items such as backpacks, laptops, reference books and magazines are not available for curbside pickup, because the items are too large to return through book drops.

