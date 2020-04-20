Arlington Public Library launches curbside pickup with touchless transactions

The Arlington Public Library launched a curbside item pickup service Monday, where patrons can pick up library items through touchless transactions.
The service will be available for pickup from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday at all Arlington Public Library locations, according to a library news release.
To start, patrons can place an item on hold from the library website and will be notified when it’s ready for pickup. After the patron calls the library staff and tells them they’re at the location, staff will then ask for the patron’s library card number, according to the release.
Library staff will then set the items on a designated table and stand afar as the patron grabs their items. After the item is picked up, the table will be disinfected and cleaned by staff, according to the release.
Upon return through the outdoor book drop, the library item will go through a quarantine process. Only items that go through the process will be filled for holds, according to the release.
Ten items per car per visit can be picked up by patrons, according to the release. Bulky items such as backpacks, laptops, reference books and magazines are not available for curbside pickup, because the items are too large to return through book drops.
@bjgarcia27
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I honestly thought the headline read "Arlington Public Library launches curbside pickup with topless transactions". I thought "Well, that's one way to increase library engagement..." And that my friends is how you know you've been awake a little too long.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.