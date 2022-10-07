Attendees, old, young and some with children in tow, gather in the Arlington City Council Chambers for the Arlington Public Library Advisory Board meeting Thursday.
The meeting discussed a proposed library display plan and guidelines, a framework for the staff to determine how display topics are selected, according to a guideline draft. The discussions surrounded past Pride displays, with some attendees supporting LGBTQ+-focused displays and books and others opposing them or asking the board to ban pornographic and LGBTQ+ books.
Libraries director Norma Zuniga said there were multiple Pride displays in the George W. Hawkes Downtown Library and the Northeast Branch Library in the children and teen section in June 2021. The displays, decorated with rainbows, held books such as Middle School's a Drag, You Better Werk and The Ship We Built — books that focus on LGBTQ+ characters.
The Pride displays received more references in feedback a year later, Zuniga said, which she believes were connected to the mayor’s Pride proclamation that was approaching in the summer.
She received comments from both sides, some saying the displays should reflect all community members and others from LGBTQ+ parents saying they want those books for their families, Zuniga said. Comment about the displays increased in the past week.
“We want to hear all perspectives before making decisions and incorporating plans and policies and guidelines,” she said. “We want an active community that knows what's happening [in] our library and have a say in it.”
The library does displays because they increase circulation, show current events and promote materials that aren’t readily accessible or visible, Zuniga said in the meeting. The decision for Pride displays came from the observation the city has a pattern of support for the LGBTQ+ community.
She referenced some of these patterns, including former Mayor Jeff Williams’ Pride Month recognition in June 2020 and Mayor Jim Ross’ Gay Pride Month proclamation this summer.
Arlington resident Gina Woodlee attended the meeting because she wanted to ask the board to not allow Pride displays in the children and teen section. She said she thinks the topic is not age-appropriate to expose the youth to.
“We're here tonight to protect our children, to protect the innocence and and the the young minds of children that do not need to be exposed to homosexual material that is for the parents to talk to them about,” Woodlee said.
This isn’t the first local government meeting where tensions rose about LGBTQ+ visibility. During a May 24 city council meeting, anti-gay activists gathered to oppose planned Pride events in the city for Pride Month but were met with LGBTQ+ supporters.
Weeks later, Arlington held its first-ever LGBTQ+ Pride event June 11.
Since then, multiple city council meetings have seen attendees voicing their concerns about the displays and the city’s Pride proclamation.
Arlington resident Emerson Marquez said many speakers spoke about children not being able to handle the Pride displays. But, “If you don’t wanna read it, don’t read it,” she said.
As a queer woman and parent, Marquez said those who are asking for the Pride display ban are excluding or not considering the children who see LGBTQ+ relationships as the norm.
Going to a public space like a library and seeing Pride displays is important for her son because it makes him feel welcome, she said.
“It makes me very happy to be able to go to retail stores and things like the public library and my son's school even and see displays for Pride Month, knowing I can take pride in myself and our family,” Marquez said.
The display plan and guidelines also recommended monthly topics — one being National Pride Month in June. However, the plan notes the display is only applicable only in adult areas.
The guideline also mentions display topics with “a possible age-specific sensitivity or concern will be limited to the adult areas.”
Zuniga said in the meeting she received feedback that individuals did not want LGBTQ+ materials in the youth area. The phrasing in guidelines was to incorporate the comments.
The meeting continued with attendees discussing that the library has access to pornographic and LGBTQ+ materials and asking those books to be banned. Others counter-argued that people are lumping the LGBTQ+ topic into a perverted category.
For “questionable” items, individuals can submit these titles through a request for reconsideration form online, where a committee will review the book, Zuniga said.
After nearly four hours of discussion, the Library Advisory Board decided to table the display decision and ask for revisions to be made to the plan and guideline draft. The board will continue the discussion during their next meeting in two and a half weeks.
