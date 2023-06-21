Arlington Public Libraries hosts summer activities for all ages

The Arlington Public Library will host an array of activities this summer via the summer-long program Discover Summer. The program runs until July 31 and welcomes the Arlington community by offering art classes, showcasing performers and hosting book clubs.
Activities will take place across all seven libraries, but several will be held at George W. Hawkes Downtown Library near UTA. Most activities offered for Discover Summer are free and don’t require an Arlington Public Library card. UTA students are eligible for a free card regardless of if they live in the city or not.
Although most of the activities are oriented toward children, there are activities for all ages to try.
Visit the website for the program’s full schedule.
Cooking with Texas A&M Agrilife
For those wanting to improve their cooking skills, the downtown library will host a food and nutrition education program starting at 5:30 p.m. on July 18. It will be spread over four weeks, with each week consisting of a two-hour session.
The program will teach participants how to save money on groceries and create healthy habits. Participants will also receive nutrition information and be encouraged to explore how to cook at home more.
Each session will have a cooking and tasting demonstration. Classes are free, but registration is required.
Metal-stamped keychain workshop
The downtown library offers the Makerspace, a facility with an embroidery machine, quilting machine, heat press machine, sewing machines and more.
At 6 p.m. on July 11, the downtown library will host a metal-stamped keychain workshop. The class will be limited to the first eight participants to attend, and is recommended for people 13 and up.
Participants will create personal keychains using metal stamping tools.
“This is a nice big space to come in and use,” said Tamera Miller, Arlington Public Library program specialist.
The space helps people learn skills that may not necessarily be on their radar, Miller said.
Weekly Programming
Each library will have recurring programming ranging from chess to art. At 3 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, the downtown library will host Teen Time. An Xbox, board games and craft cart will be available.
At 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, it will host a chess club that’s open to all ages. Wednesdays will have art sessions for people ages 5 and up, while Friday’s activities are catered solely to children ages 1 through 4.
Weekly programming varies from library to library.
@LeoRosas101
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.