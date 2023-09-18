Arlington Police dispatch SWAT to UTA

The Arlington Police Department dispatched its SWAT team to UTA to execute a search warrant related to an ongoing investigation by the Violent Crime Unit, said Tim Ciesco, department Media Relations Coordinator, in an email.
Around 11 a.m., several social media posts depicted a SWAT vehicle on campus outside the University Center. One tweet was reposted by DFW Scanner, alleging that police handcuffed two people. Another tweet showed a video of officers and an armored vehicle.
@DFWscanner 2 people escorted out in handcuffs, so far.— TrustNoOne (@Beans84811745 ) September 18, 2023
As of publication, the department has not made any arrests in connection to the investigation, Ciesco said. Because of the ongoing investigation, the department is unable to release any additional details about the case at this time.
Armored vehicle and lot of cops (looks like SWAT) at UTA. Any idea what may be going on? @DFWscanner— Parsa 🔥 (@parsa755) September 18, 2023
Once the warrant was executed, officers left the scene.
News reporter Pedro Malkomes contributed to this article.
