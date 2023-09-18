 Skip to main content
Arlington Police dispatch SWAT to UTA

A police car sweeps by during an altercation April 25 outside Ransom Hall.

The Arlington Police Department dispatched its SWAT team to UTA to execute a search warrant related to an ongoing investigation by the Violent Crime Unit, said Tim Ciesco, department Media Relations Coordinator, in an email.

Around 11 a.m., several social media posts depicted a SWAT vehicle on campus outside the University Center. One tweet was reposted by DFW Scanner, alleging that police handcuffed two people. Another tweet showed a video of officers and an armored vehicle. 

As of publication, the department has not made any arrests in connection to the investigation, Ciesco said. Because of the ongoing investigation, the department is unable to release any additional details about the case at this time.

Once the warrant was executed, officers left the scene.

News reporter Pedro Malkomes contributed to this article.

