Arlington Police Department narrows applicant pool in nationwide search for new police chief

Protesters march past an Arlington Police patrol car during a demonstration against police brutality June 1 in Arlington.

 The Shorthorn: Elias Valverde II

The city of Arlington has narrowed its nationwide search for a new police chief to 24 applicants who will advance toward the next steps in the recruitment process.

Arlington has collaborated with The Bowman Group, a local consulting firm specializing in police and public practices, to recruit qualified applicants interested in serving as the next leader of the police department.

The next phase has three rounds that will help the city and The Bowman Group further narrow the candidate pool.

The candidate pool will be narrowed to a more focused group of applicants in the first round before the semifinal and final rounds.

The semifinal round will consist of in-person interviews anticipated for mid-to-late September where selected candidates will participate in panel interviews with stakeholders such as the city’s executive leadership team, community leaders and employee representatives.

The final round of in-person interviews are scheduled for mid-October. Candidates will participate in a final panel interview with the City Manager’s Office, a city tour and a public community forum.

The search began after Police Chief Will Johnsons’ retirement on June 1, and a final decision is anticipated by the end of October or early November. The selection was narrowed from an initial pool of 74 applicants.

@katecey1

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments