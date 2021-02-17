Arlington Police Department advises drivers to play it safe on slippery roadways

Arlington is experiencing treacherous driving conditions throughout the city due to recent extreme weather conditions.
Melted snow caused by sunlight refreezes when temperatures drop in the evening, creating conditions that contribute to car accidents, said Jesse Minton, Arlington Police Department public information officer.
“That’s our biggest issue,” Minton said. “When things refreeze they get very slick.”
Arlington has experienced hundreds of crashes since the winter weather event began but has not had that many in the past 24 hours, he said. Most of the accidents have been minor and have been caused by motorists losing control of their vehicles. Minton said he was aware of about 10 to 15 crashes early Wednesday afternoon and about 20 Tuesday.
The Fort Worth District of the Texas Department of Transportation is on day 10 of 24/7 winter weather operations, public information officer Val Lopez said in an email.
“We are utilizing more than 220 pieces of equipment and over 220 dedicated employees to patrol, plow, treat and monitor our nine-county district,” Lopez said in the email.
Minton said that even with the efforts from TxDOT and the city, nothing is perfect until the water, snow and ice are cleared from the roadway.
He has several recommendations for drivers to keep in mind when on the roads.
Drivers can help make the roadways safer by ensuring they have good tires, engaging four-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive functions, leaving plenty of room between themselves and other vehicles and driving slower, he said.
“Even if the street speed limit says 40 miles an hour, when it’s snowed and iced over there’s no reason to be driving 40 miles an hour,” Minton said.
Another danger for motorists is intersections that have lost power.
Arlington Police Chief Alexander Jones said in a tweet that drivers should treat these intersections as four-way stop signs and to be aware that some vehicles may need room to regain traction.
A primary way people can help keep the roads safe is to not drive unless absolutely necessary, Minton said.
“If you don’t need to be driving, there’d be no reason to get on the road,” he said.
@ColeKembel
