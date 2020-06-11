Arlington Police classifies vascular neck restraint as deadly force following nationwide protests

Arlington Police Department classified its vascular neck restraint technique as deadly force on the department’s use of force continuum, according to an internal memo released Friday.
The memo was released in the wake of protests across the world demanding justice for George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died May 25 in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Derek Chauvin, a white man and former Minneapolis Police Officer, kneeled on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes while he struggled to breathe.
Deadly force is only authorized for use when an officer encounters deadly resistance and can justify its use as reasonable and immediately necessary based on the circumstances at the time it's applied, according to the memo. Deadly resistance is defined as assaulting or attempting to assault an officer with actions or a weapon that can be reasonably expected to cause serious bodily injury or death, according to the Arlington Police Department’s policy document on the use of force.
The Arlington Police Department’s General Orders policy document was revised Tuesday to reflect the changes announced in the memo, according to the document. Interim Police Chief Jaime Ayala issued the memo and approved the policy document’s revision.
Only officers who have demonstrated proficiency through annual department-approved training may use the vascular neck restraint technique as a deadly force option, according to the policy document. The technique must be immediately necessary under the circumstances, and the increased potential harm to the person must be weighed proportionally against the severity of the crime, immediacy of the threat and level of resistance faced.
The department posted a photo to Facebook Tuesday evening emphasizing its adherence to the 8 Can’t Wait project’s recommended eight policies for police. A movement started by Campaign Zero, 8 Can’t Wait aims to bring policy change to police departments in hopes of minimizing harm and increasing public safety.
Ayala stated in the post that the department is expanding its community conversations to analyze the current policies set in place as well as to make sure the policies reflect what the community expects.
According to the department’s use of force policy document, officers shall issue a verbal warning when safe to do so before using deadly force; officers shall utilize de-escalation tactics if possible before initiating necessary force; officers shall not fire a weapon at or from a moving vehicle unless a suspect is using deadly force and the need to stop the threat outweighs potential risks involved; officers have a duty to intervene if another officer is using excessive force; officers are required to file reports when force is involved.
