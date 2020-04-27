Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson plans to retire from the department effective June, after dedicating 23 years of service to the city.
Johnson served 23 years of his nearly 26-year career with Arlington, according to an Arlington Police Department news release. He joined the department in 1997 and was named interim police chief in 2012. A year later in 2013, he was appointed police chief by city manager Trey Yelverton.
“I am honored to have served as police chief for this great department for so many years,” Johnson said in the news release. “No one can truly be effective without community support, effective political leadership, and a dedicated workforce. I was grateful to experience all three, and by working together, we have made our community better.”
Under Johnson, the department was awarded first place in the National Night Out Campaign in 2018, an annual police community-building campaign.
A retirement ceremony will be announced at a future time, according to the release.
@bjgarcia27
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.