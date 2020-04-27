nws.CityCouncil1.JC.9.6.16.jpg.jpg (copy)

Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson talks about body cameras during a city council meeting Sept. 6 2016 at Arlington City Hall. Johnson plans to retire from the department effective June, after dedicating 23 years of service to the city

Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson plans to retire from the department effective June, after dedicating 23 years of service to the city.

Johnson served 23 years of his nearly 26-year career with Arlington, according to an Arlington Police Department news release. He joined the department in 1997 and was named interim police chief in 2012. A year later in 2013, he was appointed police chief by city manager Trey Yelverton.

“I am honored to have served as police chief for this great department for so many years,” Johnson said in the news release. “No one can truly be effective without community support, effective political leadership, and a dedicated workforce. I was grateful to experience all three, and by working together, we have made our community better.”

Under Johnson, the department was awarded first place in the National Night Out Campaign in 2018, an annual police community-building campaign.

A retirement ceremony will be announced at a future time, according to the release.

