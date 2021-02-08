Arlington police chief meets with Bridging the Gap, a local organization focused on police reform

Arlington Police Chief Alexander Jones answered questions about police engagement from the community at a virtual meeting on Monday night, as a part of an ongoing dialogue to address community concerns.
The series of meetings is a joint partnership between the police department and Bridging the Gap, a local community organization focused on police reform, said Jeffrey Petty, Arlington Police Department deputy chief. The idea for the meetings came from Felicia Williams, Arlington resident and Bridging the Gap founder, after she met Petty in June.
“It’s really designed to give the citizens a voice in the process and to make sure everyone has a seat at the table as we’re making these decisions,” Petty said. “It’s really important for us to be able to get feedback from our citizens in terms of what they want and what their expectations are.”
Members of Bridging the Gap asked Jones about his vision for how police can engage youth.
Jones said police engagement with children in elementary school could be effective. He also discussed the idea of an advisory committee where youth could talk with the police department about how police can better engage with them.
“I think when police and community come together, and we do it on a common ground where it’s not us versus them,” Jones said. “I think we have a much stronger relationship, and we can actually build a partnership that I think is fantastic.”
Petty said the meetings with Bridging the Gap began in June 2020 but were formalized on Sept. 14. They now have meetings every two to three weeks.
Williams said she was inspired to start the meetings after the alleged murder of her son by a police officer’s son April 18, 2014. She said she was frustrated by the treatment of minorities by police and a lack of what she called “uncomfortable conversations” with those who can effect change.
She said police officers are still learning how to best engage with the citizens and that she has received positive feedback from officers she has interacted with. The task of improving the community does not solely rest with the police but also with parents within the community, she said.
“I have friends that are officers, and I love them,” Williams said. “So it’s not one-sided because guess what? They’re part of the community, too. They live in communities as well, and when they take off their uniform, they’re citizens.”
Petty said one of his biggest fears is that people will become apathetic the further away they get from incidents like the police killing of George Floyd in May 2020.
“As bad as I hate to say it, there’s probably another incident coming,” Petty said. “And we need to be ready to come together as a community and be able to talk about that and work things out and stay on good terms with each other.”
People interested in getting involved with Bridging the Gap can email Petty at Jeffery.Petty@arlingtontx.gov.
