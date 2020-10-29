The five finalists for Arlington police chief answered questions on accountability, racial bias and mental health at a community town hall held at the Esports Stadium Arlington & Expo Center on Wednesday.
The town hall marks the final stretch of a nationwide search launched June 1 after former Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson announced his retirement earlier in the year and made his last call May 28.
Here are some of the questions community members had for the finalists.
Will you hold officers accountable for their actions, such as unprofessionalism, unfair treatment to citizens and the use of excessive force?
Col. Alexander Jones - Baltimore County Police Department: One thing I cannot live with is someone who does not tell the truth and who is not truthful in how they are conducting their business. It’s about accountability. We have to make sure that we are holding ourselves to a standard that is well beyond what our community expects of us.
Assistant Chief Kevin Kolbye - Arlington Police Department: This department here does an outstanding job of holding our officers accountable with our policies, our procedures. If you do something wrong, please, please do not lie about it. If you lie about it, I can’t help you here. You’ve jeopardized your integrity and most likely there’s going to be termination.
Commander Jason Lando - Pittsburgh Bureau of Police: To me, integrity is absolutely everything. The first conversations I always have with the officers is, “You’re gonna make mistakes, we’re human. When you make those mistakes, tell me about them.”
Deputy Chief Tarrick McGuire - Arlington Police Department: I will absolutely hold police officers accountable for misconduct. I think accountability starts at the point of hiring.
Assistant Chief Jaime Ayala - Arlington Police Department: If we don’t hold ourselves accountable, the community is going to come in and hold us accountable. If you look at the history of [Arlington Police Department’s] internal affairs complaints and our investigations, most of them are initiated internally by our own people because we will hold ourselves to the highest level, to the highest standard, where integrity will not be questioned by those we serve.
What is your plan for identifying and weeding out recruits and existing officers who have a propensity for violence based on racial, gender and other essential biases?
Jones: We can train the mind, we can't train the heart. We have to make sure we’re holding that part accountable. We also have to have a very robust early warning system put in place so that we can consistently see a pattern of behavior that is inconsistent with our policies, our procedures and how our community expects us to behave.
Kolbye: You have to make sure that we treat everybody fairly and equitable, and make sure that whatever biases that you may have grown up with, that you don’t act upon that. And it really starts with the training; it starts with recruiting the right individuals with the right mindset.
Lando: It really starts with the recruitment process and just making sure we’re doing a very detail-intensive background search on anyone before we hire them. If they have a history or a past of racial discrimination, of racist behavior or biased behavior, then right there automatically that would be a disqualifier.
McGuire: It’s a personal decision to be better. As we continue to create a culture in our organization and address the challenges and issues, we have a great opportunity to eliminate some of those biases and identify them.
Ayala: We need to continue to support and train [officers] and address issues as they surface. We will hold them accountable. But there are times when we need to support them as well.
Do you think a once-a-year mental or emotional evaluation would be beneficial for our officers? Why or why not?
Jones: As supervisors, we have to do a better job of monitoring our officers and being sure that we’re paying attention to them. We gotta have those conversations, “How’re you doing today?” so that we can actually get them to talk about themselves.
Kolbye: I don’t know if I would be specifically wanting to do a yearly evaluation, especially testing. But what I would be open to is, just like we have a chaplain in our department, is maybe hire a psychologist that … looks for officers who may need just a voice to talk to.
Lando: I think what we should do is start to really make officer wellness a day-to-day type of thing. I think, more so than just a once-a-year evaluation, it has to really be a philosophy in the department.
McGuire: I do not think that there is enough we can do. I think this is something we should continue to be looking at and evolving it. I think it’s something that we need to continue to work on and look at over time as we face this profession and new challenges that we have.
Ayala: To really look at testing every officer every year, I don’t think is the answer to what is occurring across the country. I think that dealing with stress is critically important, and we have a number of programs to help support our officers when they experience crisis.
A final selection is anticipated to be made by late October or early November, according to a Sept. 15 news release.
