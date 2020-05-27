Arlington, partners to distribute thousands of free masks to businesses in second drive-thru distribution

Thousands of protective masks will be distributed to Arlington businesses for free from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday in the Texas Rangers Parking Lot R south of Globe Life Field.
Tarrant County donated 250,000 masks to be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
The distribution is part of phase two of the city’s Roadmap to Reopen and Recover initiative.
At the first distribution event on May 6, the city distributed 44,000 masks to businesses. The city of Arlington and Tarrant County partnered with the Texas Rangers, Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce, Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau, and Downtown Arlington Management Corporation to distribute the masks.
In the Rangers parking lot, staff will distribute masks through a drive-thru delivery system, handing out masks through the passenger-side window of vehicles to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
