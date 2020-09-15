Arlington narrows search for new police chief to final 10 candidates

Arlington has narrowed its search for a new police chief to 10 candidates.
The nationwide search was launched June 1 and 74 public safety candidates applied, according to a city news release Tuesday. The candidate pool was narrowed to 24 in mid-August, and now the final 10 have been selected to move into the next phase of the process.
The search follows after former Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson announced his retirement in April. Johnson served 23 years of his 26-year career in Arlington and made his last call May 28.
“As we start the next round of interviews, we look forward to involving our stakeholders in a purposeful way to help us be better informed about the community’s interests in this important position,” City Manager Trey Yelverton said in the release.
The search’s semifinal round will begin late September. Candidates will be interviewed by in-person panels, which will include city leadership members, employee representatives and community leaders.
The final phase of the process will begin mid-October, with a final selection anticipated by late October or early November, according to the release.
@megancardona_
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.