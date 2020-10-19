Arlington’s search for a new police chief has been narrowed to five finalists, according to a Monday news release.
This marks the final phase in the nationwide search process that was launched June 1 after former Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson announced his retirement earlier in the year and made his last call May 28.
The final round of the search process is scheduled for Oct. 29 with a community forum held at Esports Stadium Arlington & Expo Center from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Individuals planning to attend the forum in person must wear a face covering inside the venue at all times in accordance with state and local regulations. A temperature screening will be conducted for everyone entering the stadium, according to the release.
The event will also be broadcasted on AT&T U-Verse Channel 99, Spectrum Channel 16, 15.1 and online.
Questions can be submitted prior to the event via this web form.
The five finalists for Arlington police chief are:
Col. Alexander Jones - Baltimore County Police Department
Jones has served 25 years with the Baltimore County Police Department. Currently holding the rank of colonel, he oversees the Community Resource and Wellness section, the Youth and Community Service section and the Employment section.
Assistant Chief Jaime Ayala - Arlington Police Department
Ayala has served the Arlington Police Department for 31 years. He oversees four policing divisions including the Central Investigations Division, Community Support Division, Technical Services Division and the Operations Support Division.
Commander Jason Lando - Pittsburgh Bureau of Police
Lando has served the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police for 21 years. His past duties include patrol, undercover narcotics, SWAT, crisis negotiator and procedural justice trainer.
Assistant Chief Kevin Kolbye - Arlington Police Department
Kolbye has 37 years of combined experience in the Dallas Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Arlington Police Department. He has been responsible for a variety of divisions including Intelligence and Criminal Investigations, SWAT, Crime Scene and Homeland Security.
Deputy Chief Tarrick McGuire - Arlington Police Department
McGuire has served the Arlington Police Department for 17 years. He has previously served as a Law Enforcement Fellow with the International Association of Chiefs of Police, contributing to public safety research and reform on 21st century policing in Washington D.C.
