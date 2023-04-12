Arlington Museum of Art to showcase exclusive Taylor Swift's exhibition

While Taylor Swift may have left Arlington at the beginning of April, the pop star’s impact will remain in the city throughout the summer.
From June 3 to Sept. 24, the Arlington Museum of Art will present “The Eras Tour Collection,” an exclusive exhibition showcasing how Swift’s artistic expression has evolved throughout her 17-year career. The exhibition, located on the museum’s main floor, will showcase eight wardrobe items that Swift wore throughout different eras of her career, along with photographs and videos.
Tickets, ranging from $5 to $20 depending on ages and demographics, will be available to the general public at 10 a.m. April 17 through the museum’s website. However, members of the museum can get access to tickets starting at 10 a.m. April 13.
While further details about the exhibition will arrive as the days come closer, Chris Hightower, president and CEO of the museum, said it mirrors images of Swift’s career, who she is and what she’s trying to convey as a storyteller.
Hightower said there’s more to Swift than just being a musician showing up with a guitar and singing a song. Artists like her constantly and intentionally brand themselves through colors, logos and wordmarks. This exhibition will allow the audience to explore Swift’s attention to the design and creativity for each era of her career.
Outside of the wardrobe items, he said the exhibition will feature videos of one of Swift’s concerts, so the audience can experience her production choices that tell a story. The exhibition is also working on the program to develop lectures by people knowledgeable about Swift’s works.
Kendall Quirk, registrar and director of exhibitions for the museum, said Swift is not just a singer and songwriter but also a director and creative director, and it’s important for the museum to showcase the multifacetedness of the pop star.
While prominent artists like Swift may have showcased her wardrobe at big museums nationwide, the Arlington Museum of Art is trying to bring that aspect back to the Arlington community and those traveling to the city for the exhibition, Quirk said.
“This is such a cultural wave that’s been happening and will continue to happen as the tour continues,” she said.
Following her fifth visit to the city on her tour, AT&T Stadium confirmed on Twitter that Swift drew a total of 210,607 in attendance from March 31 to April 2.
But the day before, Arlington, the third destination of the “The Eras Tour,” welcomed the singer in one of the grandest ways possible. The city temporarily renamed Randol Mill Road to “Taylor Swift Way,” and Mayor Jim Ross declared the weekend “Taylor Swift Weekend.”
“It’s a very small way to say thank you to someone who does so much for this community, who has such a big heart and is willing not only to help by bringing economic development here but it’s to help by contributing to the Tarrant Area Food Bank here,” Ross said.
Along the way of the tour, Swift has been donating to food banks on the route, from Glendale, Arizona, to Las Vegas, Nevada, to Arlington.
While the Tarrant Area Food Bank can’t reveal the precise amount, Stephen Raeside, chief external affairs officer of the food bank, estimated that Swift’s cash donation will provide well over 100,000 meals for families in the service area.
Raeside said that although celebrity musicians have donated throughout his 13 years with the food bank, Swift is the only touring performer who has donated in conjunction with a concert.
There was excitement all over the building once the donation was announced, and he said he would always remember hearing 10 different Swift songs as employees returned to their stations and played them. “After this, we can say that everyone at Tarrant Area Food Bank is a Swiftie now.”
Ross said he attended a Swift concert for the first time this Friday with his granddaughter, and seeing the joy on the faces of her thousands of fans was worthwhile. It reminds him of what the Arlington community is about.
“Not everybody is gonna be a Swiftie. Not everybody’s gonna be a big fan of any particular kind of music. But we can all be a good fan of great things that happen in the community,” he said.
Journalism senior Michaela Hightower, who has been a Swiftie since the singer’s first single, “Tim McGraw,” came out in 2006, said that the pop star playing the three shows over the weekend “made Arlington interesting for the first time at least for me.”
“Whenever she plays here, it’s a big deal. I’m sure that’s because there’s a lot of money going into it,” Michaela Hightower said. “But just to see everybody can come together and be excited to see her even if she’s far away on the stage, it’s lovely.”
Because she’s worked with the museum, Michaela Hightower knew about the exhibition from its newsletter, and she said she’s going with a friend in June. “I just thought that was a very cool idea to do that, with all the Swifties just piling into the Arlington Museum of Art. But I love it.”
August Jordan Davis, UTA’s Art and art history department chair and museum board member, said when somebody is as committed to the creative process as Swift is, they always think, live and breathe creativity and innovation.
While artists compose the lyrics, Swift is also interested in building atmospheres because she’s immersed in the emotions and the aspect of quality that music can bring into people’s lives, Davis said.
“That’s why I think the exhibitions have such great interest because it’s also about the art of translation,” she said. “How do you translate a feeling into the emotion of music, the emotion of the visual arts, of the moving image, of costume design, of set design?”
Since Swift started her music career at an early age, Chris Hightower said he hopes the exhibition will inspire young people with the idea that they can be as innovative and creative and make them reflect on their strengths and how to develop themselves.
“It will inspire people, whether you’re a Swiftie or not a Swiftie as to what is possible, and that is what we try to constantly do here at the museum — is to make people think about art in a way that maybe they haven’t thought before,” he said.
