Arlington Museum of Art continues collaboration with senior-level digital storytelling class

The Arlington Museum of Art has partnered with a senior-level digital storytelling class again this semester to explore themes from its latest exhibits.
The class will be working on projects inspired by “Youth Art Month,” which is a collaboration with the Arlington Independent School District, and a future exhibit focused on women.
“Youth Art Month” is a show where K-12 students have the opportunity to showcase their art in the museum’s gallery. This partnership has been going on since 1990, according to the museum’s website.
“Basically what the museum does is we let the school district use our entire building for children’s art, which is very unusual for a museum to do, so it’s awesome,” said Amy Schultz, the museum’s creative director.
This is the second time the museum and the class have collaborated. Last semester, communication associate professor Erika Pribanic-Smith’s students did projects tying loosely to the museum’s exhibit, “A Knight’s Tale.” The projects ranged from photo essays to podcasts, according to the museum’s website.
Pribanic-Smith wanted to give her students real-world experience by collaborating with the museum, allowing them the opportunity to possibly have their work published on its blog, newsletter and social media.
Schultz is looking forward to continuing the project. She met with the class last semester and heard students share their story ideas, providing feedback based on the publication criteria.
“I'm very excited that the museum gets to partner with Dr. [Pribanic-Smith] and another one of her classes this semester,” Schultz said. “It was such a robust and creative partnership and I'm honored that she’d want to do it again.”
One published piece from last semester was “Valiant Knights of UT Arlington” by journalism senior Victoria Alvarez. It is about the Minority Association of Pre-Medical Students, drawing comparisons between members and medieval knights because they share similar mindsets of helping the community. Another was “Radiant Solz,” a one-minute documentary by journalism senior Nicole Rios about a fire performing group.
The museum and UTA have a history of collaborations, including exhibitions by faculty members such as Benito Huerta, former UTA art gallery curator.
“One of the things we value the most with this partnership is the diversity of voices that we hear from UTA students,” Schultz said. “I’m being very genuine when I say that.”
