Arlington Municipal Court to implement virtual court pilot program amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Arlington Municipal Court is implementing a new virtual court pilot program to provide access to the court amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective Wednesday, the program is to help limit foot traffic at the courthouse, according to a city news release. Defendants that have citations with the city are allowed to have procedural access to a judge through Zoom and proceed with a virtual walk-in court session.

The walk-in sessions are held Monday through Friday from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. They will also be livestreamed on YouTube, according to the city release.

If defendants wish to speak with a judge, they can send an email to the municipal court. A court clerk will respond to the defendant with time and date information and how to join the virtual courtroom.

Defendants are still expected to uphold court manners and dress code in the virtual courtroom, according to the release.

