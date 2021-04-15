Arlington mayoral candidates answer questions about their goals, plans if elected

Starting Monday, early voting for the May 1 general election in Arlington will begin. For the first time in six years, Mayor Jeff Williams will not be on the ballot.
Williams was unable to run due to the city’s term limits, meaning Arlington is guaranteed to have a new mayor. Residents have seven mayoral candidates to choose from during the voting process, each with their own plans for the city.
The Shorthorn provided each candidate an opportunity to respond to identical questions so that residents can make more informed decisions at the ballot box.
Voter information and polling locations can be found at the Tarrant County website.
These responses have been edited for grammar and brevity. Candidates are listed by order of filing date.
Marvin Sutton
What values are most important for Arlington’s mayor to hold?
The mayor must be an inspirational leader that is fair, open-minded, trustworthy, credible and knowledgeable. It is important that trust is maintained between our citizens and city hall in order for public policies to have a meaningful impact.
A mayor must also be knowledgeable about policies, infrastructure, communities, economic development and budgets.
What issues do you think are most pressing for Arlington right now?
The most pressing issues within Arlington are focusing on neighborhood services, infrastructure and quality job growth. Our neighborhood services include libraries, parks and recreation, code compliance, fire and police. Our investments in infrastructure, services and the economy show our commitment to our communities.
How do you plan to lead Arlington’s economy out of the COVID-19 pandemic?
Leading by example, I will advocate for safety and provide educational platforms to assist residents with questions and concerns. The city of Arlington will receive about $85 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. This funding will be invested in our services, infrastructure and economy to stimulate quality job growth and prosperity.
What goals have you set for your first term, if elected?
I plan to create smart economic growth by partnering with Texas Economic Development and UTA to create an environment that increases the growth of high quality jobs. I’ll work on investing more in our neighborhood services and aging infrastructure, developing complete streets and supporting Vision Zero, a collaborative effort to eliminate traffic-related fatalities and major injuries.
I would encourage a stronger relationship with our animal services and rescue agencies and provide resources to improve our live release rate in order to create a no-kill animal shelter.
If elected, what would your first 100 days look like?
I would continue the full implementation of city-related recommendations from the Unity Council to mitigate disparity and inequality in our city.
Why should Arlington residents vote for you?
I currently serve on the City Council and possess the skill, knowledge and abilities to execute the duties of the office of mayor. I graduated from UTA with a degree in accounting and have successfully passed the certified public accountant exam.
My educational background allows me to critically examine the city budget. I’m engaged, committed and responsive to our citizens. I am fair, open-minded, trustworthy and care about the needs of the people we serve. I’m passionate about serving our communities, citizens and businesses.
Michael Glaspie
What values are most important for Arlington’s mayor to hold?
I believe the mayor of Arlington should be trustworthy, experienced and accessible. The citizens should be able to trust that the mayor is a person who is truthful with impeccable integrity and completely focused on benefiting all of Arlington.
The mayor needs to be experienced with the operations of our city government as well as other key institutions such as education, health care, nonprofits, business and county, to name a few.
Finally, the mayor should be engaged across the community and be very approachable. It is very important for the mayor to interact with the community whenever and wherever possible.
What issues do you think are most pressing for Arlington right now?
The most pressing issues are defeating this pandemic, restoring the Arlington economy and positioning it to thrive, and bringing our community even closer together so we all can live out our dreams in "the American Dream City."
How do you plan to lead Arlington’s economy out of the COVID-19 pandemic?
The first thing is to review and adhere to the plan that the economic task force put together. We must be vigilant in adapting to any market or governmental dynamics that are happening. We have to work closely with our businesses to identify and capitalize on any federal, state and local resources that can be helpful in our recovery.
What goals have you set for your first term, if elected?
To get us out of this pandemic into a vibrant and sustainable economy. Also, to start the implementation of the Unity Council report which will benefit and enhance the quality of life for all our citizens.
If elected, what would your first 100 days look like?
There are several things that warrant our focus. We must get this pandemic under control and define a pathway to normalcy. We need to work with our businesses to ensure they can recover as rapidly and sustainably as possible.
All potential resources that may stimulate our economy need to be identified and utilized. We need to carefully review our budget to ensure we are efficiently and effectively utilizing our resources and keeping our taxes low while delivering quality services.
We have to lay out a plan for implementing the recommendations of the award-winning Unity Council’s report. This will create a more inclusive and communitywide connectedness that benefits all.
Finally, it is imperative to build on the working relationship between our first responders and our citizens and turn our safety and security into a true partnership.
Why should Arlington residents vote for you?
I have vast experience in governance in the city, the schools, the county and nonprofits across our community. This uniquely prepares me to lead in addressing the complex issues faced by a large city like Arlington.
I am a decorated Vietnam combat veteran who is committed to this country, the state, the county, our children and this city. Thus, I am ready and willing to lead as the next mayor of Arlington.
Dewayne Washington
What values are most important for Arlington’s mayor to hold?
The heart of the people. If you see all issues through the eyes and hearts of the people, it will guide your decision-making process.
What issues do you think are most pressing for Arlington right now?
Debt has significantly increased. This puts a strain on the city, its businesses, its citizens and ultimately its children. When people have unstable homes, their children don’t do well in school. This also leads to other issues, such as crime.
How do you plan to lead Arlington’s economy out of the COVID-19 pandemic?
To the citizens — for those who have been displaced, had job loss and possibly need a career change, we can partner with organizations to provide training and job opportunities.
We don’t have to wait for jobs to come to Arlington. We can prepare our citizens to take advantage of job opportunities no matter where in the world they are located.
Businesses — provide knowledge on access to capital where needed. Set up programs that allow businesses to help each other, including information on how to pivot your company in this new economy.
Encourage local spending. Local spending helps money move to businesses, households and the city.
What goals have you set for your first term, if elected?
Set Arlington on track to becoming a debt-free city.
Build strong community partnerships that truly change family trees.
Create mechanisms in the city government that take a proactive approach to small business.
If elected, what would your first 100 days look like?
A lot of listening. Listening and doing side-by-sides with the people who actually do the jobs in the city.
This will help me to truly understand the inside track of what roadblocks they encounter that can be removed and what assistance is needed.
Why should Arlington residents vote for you?
My entire life I have been about two things: helping people and solving root issues.
I’m not a standard politician. I’m running because I see root problems ignored. This will grow to hurt us as a city if we don’t do something different. We will end up with a city full of beautiful buildings and broken people.
Kelly Burke
What values are most important for Arlington’s mayor to hold?
I believe there are so many that could be important to the success of the mayor. To name a few: honesty, sacrifice and the ability to work with diverse communities.
What issues do you think are most pressing for Arlington right now?
I think the first issue I would tackle would be the city budget and how our tax dollars are being handled.
How do you plan to lead Arlington’s economy out of the COVID-19 pandemic?
By focusing on the growth of our local businesses. By making sure they are strong and leading as the backbone of our economy.
What goals have you set for your first term, if elected?
I would like to cut the city's budget down. Fight for higher education with the school board and the leaders in education. Also create local government awareness for the people of Arlington, keeping them fully informed and educated in local politics and the workings of the city government.
If elected, what would your first 100 days look like?
A lot of long days. My first six months would heavily focus on working in each city department to learn the heartbeat of the staff and the needs of the departments.
Why should Arlington residents vote for you?
I am not a traditional politician using talking points about things they will never deliver on. I am not connected to any of our local powers. I am a grassroots conservative candidate who loves God, my family, this great city, Texas and America. I will defend it with my heart and my life. No other leader will put themselves second like me. Thank you, and God bless Arlington.
CJ Ocampo Jr.
What values are most important for Arlington’s mayor to hold?
Honesty, integrity, good hair, a sense of humor and gotta love people.
What issues do you think are most pressing for Arlington right now?
Safety is a big concern right now, and people need to get vaccinated or not, but let’s get the ball rolling. East Arlington infrastructure: let’s improve all of Arlington. Taxes, let's work to bring them down so we can sustain financial obligations until the impact of COVID-19 disappears.
How do you plan to lead Arlington’s economy out of the COVID-19 pandemic?
With hard work, a sense of humor, love and my dogs.
What goals have you set for your first term, if elected?
Cowboys — Superbowl
Rangers — World Series
Arlington Streets — Immaculate
Arlington Community — Thriving
Arlington people — Simply happy
If elected, what would your first 100 days look like?
Me trying to figure out what I am doing.
Why should Arlington residents vote for you?
I’m young, but I am old school. My word is my word, shake my hand, yes sir, no ma’am. Sometimes it's not about what a person thinks but who a person is. I love Arlington, simply put.
Candidates Jim Ross and Doni Anthony did not respond to requests for comment or did not submit answers at the time of publication.
