Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams fined $1,500 for multiple 2019 campaign finance violations

The Texas Ethics Commission fined Mayor Jeff Williams $1,500 for multiple campaign finance violations in an order and agreed resolution signed Thursday.
Arlington resident Chris Dobson made the initial complaint Aug. 4 alleging Williams accepted multiple campaign contributions from corporations and accepted anonymous cash contributions that exceeded $100. Dobson ran against Williams in the 2019 mayoral race, which Williams won with 10,613 votes to Dobson’s 4,668.
According to the resolution, Williams accepted $300 from Red Roof Inn and $2,000 from SB Foods, both for-profit corporations. Corporations are not authorized to make political contributions under subchapter D of the Election Code, Chapter 253.
Williams swore the contribution from Red Roof Inn was received as a check from Sanjay Kumar, owner of a Red Roof Inn franchise in Arlington, according to the resolution. The check had Peacock Lodging Corp. printed on it, with Red Roof Inn written in the corner, according to the resolution.
Williams also swore the contribution from SB Foods was delivered to the campaign by a third party, and the person who filled out his campaign finance reports hadn’t researched the business before including it in the report, according to the resolution.
Dobson said he started looking into Williams’ 2019 campaign finances after members of the Term Limits Advisory Committee were named. Curious to see if anyone on the committee had donated to Williams’ campaign, Dobson said he started looking more in depth into the finances and found the corporate contributions.
The Term Limits Advisory Committee was created in June to review current provisions in the city’s term charter, which can be amended every two years. Currently the mayor and City Council members have a limit of three two-year terms enacted by citizen vote in the November 2018 general election.
Williams will have completed his third and final term in May 2021.
In regards to Williams’ campaign finance violations, Dobson said he considers the violations to be “low-hanging fruit.” He said he is unsure if what he found is the totality of the violations.
Williams did not respond to a comment request in time for publication.
