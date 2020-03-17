A senior citizen resident of Arlington who died on Sunday tested positive for COVID-19.

The person lived at Texas Masonic Retirement Center in Arlington, which provides housing to other senior and retired citizens vulnerable to the effects of severe illness, according to a combined statement by Tarrant County Public Health and the city of Arlington.

This is the first known death related to the new coronavirus in north Texas.

Tarrant County is investigating the source of the infection and determining who the person may have come in contact with prior to their death, according to the statement. The county will seek to isolate, monitor and test those who were in close contact as needed.

The city of Arlington now has two reported cases of COVID-19, according to a previous Shorthorn article. It is not yet clear if the senior citizen is an additional case or part of the ones previously reported.

COVID-19 has spread to more than 100 counties, with over 4,600 cases reported in the U.S., according to the statement.

